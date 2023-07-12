



Shannon Johnson

How the blog looks: The mortgage industry is at a tipping point in technology adoption. Most financial institutions recognize the importance of adopting new technology, but many are adding solutions piecemeal, adding new functionality on the fly, rather than considering the system as a whole. continues to add. The end result for many financiers is a broken Frankenstein-like platform, cobbled together with different technologies without a real strategy.

Current market conditions are the perfect time for lenders to look at technology and invest in infrastructure. This slow period presents a unique opportunity for lenders to rethink their platforms and invest in scalable, agile technologies that can ensure their success as the market begins to return to normal. The financiers who are truly innovating are those who are considering the entire platform together, using technology as the foundation of their infrastructure.

The last few years have been an anomaly, but what we are seeing is a return to normality in the market. Mortgage bankers haven’t made the most of technology yet. They should take advantage of technology to automate more applications.

connect the dots

Financial institutions are investing in technology, but many report that origination costs remain high and the promised benefits of innovation are not being realized. According to industry reports, industry loan origination costs have reached all-time highs, with loan originations costing about $11,000. I’m crazy Lenders aren’t ignoring technology, rather the opposite, so why aren’t they profiting? The answer is that many simply don’t connect the dots. Despite technology adoption across the industry, a disconnect still exists between the types of solutions being adopted and the actual challenges and problems that need to be addressed in the lending cycle.

Unfortunately, the industry is rife with technology solutions offered by organizations with little real-world experience in the mortgage business. Lenders must take great care when partnering with technology providers to ensure that they fully understand the complex operational requirements and complex nuances of the mortgage industry. In a highly regulated market such as the mortgage industry, we have a solid track record of success and have proven that our employees have the necessary expertise to recommend the best solutions for their lending operations. It is imperative to partner with a company that

Automation accelerates destruction

Automation is perhaps one of the greatest advancements that will bring real and tangible results to lenders who actively adopt new technology. One of the prime examples of this disconnect is rating bias. This is not a new challenge, but one that has plagued the industry for many years, and despite continued efforts by financial institutions to deploy technology to address it, most Financial institutions are still inadequate. The last few months have revealed the true gravity of this problem, and it is clear that it can no longer be ignored. He emphasized the seriousness of the problem that it cannot be ignored. But he also stresses that current market conditions present lenders with additional opportunities to combat long-term challenges using automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

One of the challenges facing valuation today is barriers to entry. Aspiring appraisers face significant hurdles as the profession is relatively unknown. Valuations are still being done in much the same way as they have been for the past 60 years. Great progress has been made, but there is still a long way to go. To truly address the challenge of rating bias, automation must be leveraged to truly connect disparate data sources and disparate information. Information has become more easily accessible, and with the right technology, it can be easily and automatically integrated.

Times are going to be tough, but for prudent financial institutions, those that take advantage of this opportunity to invest in technology and automate systems will thrive. Automation is enabling lenders to do more with less effort, and now is the time to examine your current infrastructure and invest in new solutions that eliminate manual, cumbersome processes.

Markets are cyclical and lenders need to be ready when markets turn around. Lenders cannot keep doing the same and must invest in scalable and agile technology to adapt to the ever-changing lending landscape.

Shannon Johnson is Tavant’s Touchless Lending Product Manager and Dawn Svedberg is Tavant’s Vice President, Head of Customer Success and Client Partner.

