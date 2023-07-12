BHS Brings Semiconductor Division to Scottsdale Innovation Center





work

Posted on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 3:45pm

BHS Kinetic opens its first North American office at SkySong, Arizona State University’s Scottsdale Innovation Center, a hub for technology-based businesses.

According to a press release announcing the expansion of BHS, the SkySong business community at the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center will bring together technology, research, education and entrepreneurship on Scottsdale’s 42-acre campus to bring the Phoenix metropolitan area to the forefront. We support “high-growth industries”. For over 40 years the company has partnered with the semiconductor sector to handle and transport sensitive and valuable equipment.

BHS’ opening of an office in Scottsdale is said to strengthen Greater Phoenix’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.

“This new U.S. business will enable BHS to support domestic semiconductor customers with equipment outfitting and installation,” said Dave Tan, general manager of North America and Europe at BHS Kinetics, in a release. “We are also strategically positioning BHS to expand its transportation and warehousing service lines to include Clean Space and Clean Storage.”

Semiconductor manufacturing influences the development of technology, electronics, transportation, science and healthcare. The release said U.S. demand is driving extensive investment in the semiconductor supply chain, adding how BHS is connecting its various semiconductor segments to support growth.

“BHS’ presence at SkySong will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of the region’s already thriving semiconductor ecosystem, creating new opportunities for collaboration and job creation,” said Scott, Acting Director of Economic Development, Scottsdale. Cooper said in a release. “This exciting development is a testament to Scottsdale’s reputation as a premier destination for technological advancement and innovation.”

BHS works with local institutions of higher learning to create opportunities for new graduates to fill a wide range of job openings, from machine installers, technicians and riggers to front office and business positions. According to the release, the business will attract a number of companies attracted to Greater Phoenix for semiconductor manufacturing opportunities, including semiconductor chemical supplier KPCT, petrochemical supplier Changchun, Ariz., and technology manufacturer Yield Engineering Systems. to join the company.

“The addition of BHS Kinetic to our region will contribute to a key component of Greater Phoenix’s rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem,” said GPEC President and CEO. )’s Chris Camacho said in a release. “His BHS, with its new home at SkySong, is a regional center of research and technology.”

BHS’ portfolio includes a semiconductor division that handles and transports sensitive and valuable equipment used to manufacture components for devices ranging from ventilators to security devices, medical devices to GPS devices, smartphones to electric vehicles. contained. Recently, BHS has expanded its capabilities to meet the needs of vertical markets such as life sciences, aviation and project logistics.

BHS will ensure that products are delivered safely and on time, the release said. For more information, visit bhs.global.

Learn about GPEC (Greater Phoenix Economic Council) by visiting gpec.org. This organization attracts and grows businesses and champions Greater Phoenix’s competitive edge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourvalley.net/stories/bhs-brings-semiconductor-sector-to-scottsdale-innovation-center,410278 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos