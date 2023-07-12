Google’s Quantum Leap: A Quantum Computer 47 Years Outperforms Conventional Supercomputers





Sundar Pichai next to a quantum computer at Google

major highlights

Google’s new quantum computer will instantly perform calculations that would have taken the world’s leading supercomputers 47 years. Exponential leap in power: Google’s 70-qubit quantum computer is 241 million times more powerful than his previous 53-qubit quantum computer. Experts appreciate Google’s achievements. Quantum Computing ‘Big Milestone’ Reignites Quantum Supremacy Debate Completion, which claimed to be able to perform computations that would have taken years to be done in an instant.

enhanced quantum supremacy

The tech giant has always been at the forefront of the quantum race, claiming “quantum supremacy” in 2019. But Google’s claims have since met with skepticism from competitors, who questioned Google’s claim that its 53-qubit machine is superior to conventional supercomputers. Yet Google has developed an even more powerful quantum computer designed to put an end to further debate.

upgraded quantum power

The new quantum wonder boasts 70 qubits, an upgrade from the previous model’s 53 qubits. This improvement is important in the world of quantum computing, where each additional qubit exponentially increases the computational power of a machine. As a result, the latest machine makes him a staggering 241 million times more powerful than his 2019 machine.

Quantum Advantage Benchmark

Researchers at Google say it took Frontier, the current leading supercomputer, 6.18 seconds to match the calculations performed instantaneously by Google’s 53-qubit computer. Amazingly, it takes 47.2 years for Frontier to match the computations performed by Google’s latest 70-qubit machine.

Quantum computing and noise factor

Quantum computers operate in a delicate environment where any form of interference, or “noise,” can disrupt the quantum states of qubits. A recent paper from Google shows how larger quantum computers can effectively manage this noise and ensure continuous computational performance.

Comparing Quantum Advantage and Practicality

While Google’s achievements in quantum computing are impressive and arguably an academic milestone, experts stress the importance of demonstrating practical applications of quantum computing. The goal now is to move into an era of “utility quantum computing” where machines with thousands of qubits will deliver value to society in ways that conventional computers never could.

Google’s progress in quantum computing represents a breakthrough for the future of computing. While the potential for solving complex problems is exciting, the advent of quantum computers has also raised concerns about the security of today’s cryptographic systems. Balancing this formidable force with the necessary safeguards will be the next big challenge as we move further into the Quantum Age.

