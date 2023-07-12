Google’s AR software chief resigns over shaky commitments and vision





Enlarge / Product photo of the Google Glass wearable.

Google

Mark Lukowski, head of operating systems and software platforms for Google’s augmented and mixed reality devices, has left the company after months of disruption for the company’s mixed reality projects and staff. He publicly announced his resignation in a tweet on Monday.

I have decided to step down from my role at Google where I was senior director of engineering for the OS and software platform for AR and XR devices. The recent change in AR leadership and the volatility of Google’s commitment and vision weighed heavily on my decision.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of management change he’s referring to, but it’s possible he’s referring to the recent departure of Clay Beaver, who has led Google’s XR business since 2015. It seems even possible. Beaver left the company in March of this year.

Google was one of the pioneers of mass-market AR when it piloted Google Glass with developers in 2013, but things have been rocky lately. The company discontinued Glass, revived it as an enterprise-only product, and then discontinued it again. Rumors swirled that the tech giant was working on a new AR product called Project Iris, but it was reportedly canceled this year amid a wave of corporate layoffs.

Insider reports that Google has shifted its focus to “creating a software platform for AR that it hopes to license to other manufacturers that make headsets.” For example, he is working on developing his Android-based XR platform for use in products Samsung plans to produce. At its I/O conference in May, Google said it would announce details about this partnership with Samsung by 2024.

You can see how these changes can send a person like Lukovsky adrift. His career as a leader in operating his systems spans decades. It was in his 90’s that he first became widely known for his work on Windows NT. He then worked at Meta (then called Facebook) to lead the company’s efforts to build an augmented reality OS. He left the company in 2021 amid an uproar over the company’s ethics controversy. He has been at Google since then, but for a relatively short time.

Mr. Lukowski was vague about what he planned to do next. In a subsequent tweet, he said, “Going forward, I am eager to explore opportunities to further advance augmented reality technology and its fusion with generative AI.” “I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities ahead.”

Lukowski probably won’t have too much trouble finding a place to land. While Google struggles to focus on augmented reality, some competitors are making big strides. Meta will continue to focus on XR as it has always done, at least for the time being, but it seems unlikely that Lukowski will return there. Meanwhile, Apple plans to launch Vision Pro and visionOS to consumers early next year, and AR developers have just started building apps for the platform. Apple expects a slow rollout, but the company’s commitment to long-term investment in this space seems clear.

There are AR projects underway at Microsoft and Amazon, and of course, a number of VC-backed startups working in this space.

