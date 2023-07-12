Android Developer Blog: Android 14 Beta 4





Posted by Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Today we bring you Android 14 Beta 4. We continue to work on polish and performance improvements for the general availability release of Android 14. Beta 4 is available for Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold in addition to the rest of our supported products. With the Pixel family, you can test your applications on devices across multiple form factors and get first-hand experience of our efforts to improve the experience on large-screen and foldable devices.

Platform stability

Beta 4 is the second release of Platform Stable Android 14. This means that the developer APIs and all app-related behaviors will eventually be seen and integrated into the app, allowing you to publish your app on Google Play to devices running Android 14. increase. Official API level.

Ahead of the final release of Android 14 later this year, it’s a good time to complete compatibility testing and roll out the updates needed to ensure a smooth experience for your apps.

If you develop an SDK, library, tool, or game engine, it’s even more important to release the necessary updates now to prevent downstream app and game developers from being blocked by compatibility issues. . Also, be sure to notify the developer when you release a compatible update.

App compatibility

Each Android release includes changes to the platform that improve privacy, security, and the overall user experience. These changes may affect your app. Testing your app involves installing your production app on a device running Android 14 Beta 4. You can use Google Play or other means. Go through all the flows of your app and look for functional or UI issues. Review behavior changes and focus on testing.

Get started with Android 14

Today’s Beta 4 release includes everything you need to try out Android 14 features, test your apps, and provide feedback. The easiest way to get started is with the 64-bit Android emulator system images for Pixel Tablet or Pixel Fold configurations found in the latest preview of the Android Studio SDK Manager. You can also register your supported Pixel devices here, including the new Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, to get this and future Android 14 beta and feature drop beta updates over the air.

Try out new features and APIs. Please report any issues in the tracker on the feedback page. Test your current app’s compatibility – See if your app is affected by Android 14’s default behavior changes. Install your app on a device or emulator running Android 14 and test it thoroughly. Test apps with opt-in changes – Android 14 has opt-in behavior changes that only affect apps when targeting new platforms. It is important to understand and assess these changes early. For ease of testing, the changes can be toggled on and off individually. Update your app using the Android SDK Upgrade Assistant – Android Studio Hedgehog filters and identifies specific Android 14 API changes related to your app and provides steps to upgrade your targetSdkVersion using the Android SDK Upgrade Assistant. Guides you. Android SDK Upgrade Assistant in Android Studio Hedgehog

We update beta system images regularly throughout the Android 14 release cycle.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 14 Beta program and your device is supported, Beta 4 will be available as an over-the-air update without any additional action.

For more information on how to get the beta, please visit the Android 14 developer site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2023/07/android-14-beta-4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos