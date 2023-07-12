PUMA to make leather supply chain more transparent by 2030





Puma announced last week that it will source all leather from deforestation-free supply chains by 2030.

Germany-based Puma joined the deforestation-free leather initiative launched last month by the nonprofit Textile Exchange and the Leather Working Group. The initiative calls on brands across all industries to increase supply chain transparency to identify where raw materials are sourced.

Other contractors include Puma competitor Adidas and fashion companies such as Tapestry, Capri Holdings and Kering.

According to the release, Pumas leather is now sourced from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group. The Leather Working Group certifies leather manufacturers, contract manufacturers, subcontractors and traders with the aim of reducing their impact on the leather industry.

About half of the leather we use is suede, a by-product of our full-grain leather business. The company said the challenge it faces with suede is that material tanneries are working with intermediaries in addition to direct tanneries to create a stable supply chain, thus ensuring full traceability at farm level. He said there was a problem of ensuring

To reduce the risk of biodiversity loss from our production processes: [Puma] Véronique Rocher, Puma’s Senior Sustainability Officer, said in a release that the company addresses environmental pollution risks through its ambition to increase the use of more sustainable materials and its supplier programs on climate, chemicals, water and air. said he was.

Rocher said deforestation-free efforts are also related to one of Pumas’ sustainability goals on biodiversity. PUMA never uses wood or wood-based fabrics from ancient or endangered forests.

Earlier this year, Puma dropped kangaroo leather from its soccer boots. Focused on new proprietary his K-Better material with core nylon elements.

