Google Doodle Celebrates India’s Best Street Food Panipuri





Search giant Google today celebrates India’s best street food Panipuri with a special interactive game Doodle. In this game, Google helps street vendors fill panipuri orders by allowing users to choose from a variety of panipuri flavors to suit each customer’s taste and quantity preferences.

On this day in 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh was named in the Golden Book of World Records for serving 51 unique panipuri flavors to its customers.

Google introduced the new panipuri game Doodle by describing panipuri as a popular South Asian street food made from potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or crispy shells stuffed with chilies and flavored water. ”

Panipuri Origins and Regional Variations:

According to legend, Panipuri was first invented by Draupadi during the time of Mahabharata. According to the story, when Draupadi became the wife of the Pandavas, the warriors were still living in exile with limited resources. Ms. Draupadi’s mother-in-law, Ms. Kunti, told her to use her leftover arrow sabji and flour dough to make something to satisfy the hunger of all five of her. The food prepared by Draupadi was bite-sized panipuri, which served to satisfy the hunger of the Pandavas.

Popular street food comes in many variations and is known by many different names across the country. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, panipuri usually refers to bite-sized street food that is soaked in boiled chickpeas, white pea mixture, bean sprouts and combined with spicy pani.

In North Indian states such as Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi, Gol Gappa means small street food stuffed with potatoes and chips paired with jaljeera flavored panni. Similarly, in West Bengal and some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, street food is called phutika or fuchka, and tamarind pulp is the main ingredient.

Updated: Jul 12, 2023 6:48 AM IST

