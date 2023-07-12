AWS, Microsoft, Google vie for $169 billion cloud services market: IDC





Crowd News Mark Haranas July 11, 2023 11:57 am EDT

IDC reports cloud services revenue share from the top five public cloud companies (AWS, Alibaba, IBM, Microsoft, and Google Cloud). Here is the market share data.

Global spending on public cloud foundation services will reach $169 billion in 2022, with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services together accounting for 62 percent of the cloud market share.

AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Alibaba Group, and IBM dominate the market with use-case-specific Platform as a Service (PaaS) or service offerings centered around cross-cloud computing, data, or network governance worldwide 5 are the two leading underlying cloud service providers. According to a new report from research firm IDC,

IDC defines foundational public cloud services as compute, data, application frameworks, and usage-multiplying services that support a company’s digital-first strategy. Fundamental cloud services include PaaS, infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and systems infrastructure software as a service, which provide the foundation for all cloud services.

[Related: Google Cloud Launches New Premier Partner Badges: 5 Big Things To Know]

According to a new IDC report, CRN breaks down the public cloud services market share of AWS, Alibaba Group, Google, IBM and Microsoft.

AWS, Alibaba, Google, IBM, and Microsoft market share

Before jumping into the 2022 market share numbers for these five cloud companies, it’s important to note that public cloud underlying services reached $169 billion in total revenue last year. This equates to a 29% increase in sales compared to 2021.

The 29% growth rate reflects the increasing reliance of enterprises on cloud innovation platforms built around widely deployed computing, data and artificial intelligence (AI), and application framework services to drive innovation. It highlights that it is rising.

IDC expects spending on foundational cloud services, particularly PaaS and IaaS, to continue to grow at a higher rate than the cloud market as a whole, as enterprises leverage the cloud to accelerate their transition to digital business. .

“Cloud providers are making significant investments in high-performance infrastructure,” Dave McCarthy, research vice president of cloud and edge infrastructure services, said in a statement. “This serves two purposes. First, it opens up the next wave of migration for enterprise applications that have traditionally stayed on-premises. Second, it creates a foundation for new AI software that can be rapidly deployed at scale. In both cases, these investments present opportunities for market growth.”

Click this slideshow to see 2022 and 2021 market share numbers for underlying public cloud services from AWS, Alibaba Group, Google, IBM, and Microsoft.

Mark Haranas

Mark Haranas is an assistant news editor and longtime journalist, currently at CRN covering Cloud, Multicloud, Software, SaaS, and Channel Partners. He manages several CRN reporters, talking to world-renowned CEOs and his IT experts, covering breaking news and live his events. You can contact him at his [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/aws-microsoft-google-battle-for-169b-cloud-services-market-idc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos