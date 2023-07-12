FTC’s Rina Khan faces new questions after Microsoft ruling





Two years ago, Rina Khan became chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, promising to take bold action against big tech companies.

Khan said at the time that the agency had been a weak cop for too long and needed to be challenged in court to stop giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Google from expanding their power. Even if the FTC lost, she later added, it would be a partial victory, as it would suggest that antitrust laws need to be updated for the modern internet age.

But on Tuesday, Khan suffered the biggest blow yet to her signature policy. A federal judge has dismissed the FTC’s attempt to block Microsoft from completing its $70 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard, failing to prove the deal would reduce competition and harm consumers. said. This followed a judge’s dismissal and loss of an FTC lawsuit in February to block Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality startup Within.

The defeat, as political pressure mounts and the patience of the 34-year-old academic who has ruffled the feathers of American business wanes, has hampered his ability to carry out his ambitious goal of reversing decades of weak antitrust enforcement. questioning. Khan’s critics have gathered even more courage and clamored to undermine her courtroom strategy, saying that this loss was not even a partial win, it was just a loss. claim.

“I absolutely disagree with this approach,” said Anthony Sabino, a business and law professor at St. John’s University, of Kearns’ method. She’s trying to change centuries of antitrust law overnight, which isn’t always wise.

Adam Kovacevic, chief executive of tech trade group Chamber of Progress, said the loss appeared to make the FTC less credible. All these court defeats, he said, make their threats look more and more like paper tigers.

Others wondered if Khan was wasting FTC resources on a lawsuit he couldn’t win. Ashley Baker, public policy director at the Justice Commission, a conservative think tank, says they are crossing a reckless line with the lawsuits they are filing.

The wave of criticism has put Khan in a tough position as he prepares for possible further action against the tech giant. The FTC has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Meta and may also take action against Amazon, which is investigating allegations of unlawful monopoly claims.

Khan must first protect himself. He is expected to face heavy scrutiny Thursday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the FTC, with the Republican-led panel website reporting FTC fraud management and ethics and congressional oversight under Chairman Rina Khan. He said he would like to investigate the neglect of

Khan declined to comment for this article, and FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar also declined to comment on how the court loss would affect her agenda. After Tuesday’s ruling on Microsoft and Activision, Farrar said officials were disappointed by the outcome, considering the merger poses a clear threat to free competition in cloud gaming, subscription services and consoles. rice field. The FTC may appeal the judge’s decision.

In 2017, when he was a law student at Yale University, Khan wrote a paper in a legal journal, arguing that Amazon was destroying competition and violating antitrust laws despite cutting prices for consumers. He became famous all of a sudden. The paper helped start a debate about how to limit tech giants and how to modernize antitrust practices.

After President Biden elected Khan to head the FTC, he repeatedly argued that to send a strong signal to the tech industry that the FTC was becoming a tougher sheriff, it needed to go to court, win or lose. . Even if she lost the case, she argued, the antitrust theory would be reformed over time.

Khan applied that idea last year when the FTC filed a lawsuit to block Meta’s acquisition of small virtual reality company Within. The lawsuit came as a surprise because virtual reality is an early technology, and it’s hard to argue that this deal would reduce competition in an as yet unformed market.

But Khan argued that regulators must stop competition violations and consumer protections not only in areas where companies are already giants, but also at the cutting edge of technology.

What we can see is that omission after inaction can be very costly, she said in January 2022 interviews with The New York Times and CNBC. And that’s what they were really trying to reverse.

Earlier this year, a federal judge denied the FTC’s request to block Metas from acquiring Within. But the judge agreed with some of the FTC’s arguments, including how the FTC defined the tech market in the lawsuit.

Tuesday’s loss in the Microsoft-Activision lawsuit was more heartbreaking. Part of the reason is that this massive merger is testing whether tech-related megadeals can succeed despite heightened regulatory scrutiny. Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California said consumers are benefiting from Microsoft’s expectation of rigorous scrutiny, writing:But her ruling left little else redeemable for the FTC

In the lawsuit, the authorities argued that the transaction should not be completed as it could harm competition. Microsoft could make some of Activision’s games exclusive to its own Xbox console, or reduce the experience of playing games like his Activisions Call of Duty on competitors like the Sony PlayStation. .

But Judge Corey said the Federal Trade Commission probably won’t win a merger challenge in internal court, and that Microsoft is basically doing enough to keep its rivals safe. Stated.

The FTC has not identified a single document that violates Microsoft’s promise to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation, she wrote.

Eleanor Fox, professor emeritus at New York University Law School, said it was too early to make any judgments about Kearns’ strategy. Elsewhere in the world, particularly in the European Union and the United Kingdom, regulators are pursuing antitrust measures against big tech companies, he said.

Khan is just an outlier in the US, not globally, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/11/technology/lina-khan-ftc-strategy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos