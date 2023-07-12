Best Amazon Prime Day Phone Deals





If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your smartphone, now is the time. Amazon Prime Day is here and everything is on sale. Various sales include discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Google, OnePlus and more. Many of these are unlocked smartphone sales, so you can avoid the hassle of trading in devices or signing long-term carrier contracts just to get a discount.

To make it easier for you to find the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals, we’ve rounded them all up here in one place. (But keep an eye out for limited-time Lightning sales.) If you can’t find the phone you want on Amazon, all hope isn’t lost. Other retailers are also running sales to coincide with Prime Day shopping, so you might be able to get one. To find that deal from an alternate retailer sale.

Samsung’s delightful foldable phone is about to turn 1, so the $200 discount is just right. This phone trades off a bit of the features of the Galaxy S23, but what you get is a phone that folds in half to fit in places the S23 couldn’t. A small external display lets you quickly check your notifications or take your selfie game to another level.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 takes many elements from its flagship Galaxy S23 and packs them into a more affordable phone. Get even better with this $100 Prime Day discount. You get his decently sized OLED display running at a smooth 120Hz. For a budget phone, the camera system is also impressive, offering sharp pictures as well as wide-angle, macro and zoom options.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably one of the most capable and powerful Android smartphones, and it doesn’t come cheap. But the discount brought the price to just under $1,000 for him, making the best display and next-level camera system much more accessible.

Samsung’s base-level Galaxy S23 smartphone is by no means a slouch. With a crisp and colorful OLED display, powerful internals and his three camera array on the back, it’s perfect for entertainment, content creation and everyday use. $600 is a pretty good deal.

A smartphone and tablet in one, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a technological marvel. The $1,800 price tag was a tough pill to swallow, but Prime Day offers almost unimaginable discounts. This is a great bargain, no discounts, but it’s worth bearing in mind that new models are coming soon.

What could be better than an affordable smartphone? An affordable flagship smartphone. The Google Pixel 7 is already pretty close to that goal, and this $100 discount will help it reach that goal. At $500, you’d be hard-pressed to find a phone with a better combination of display, software, and camera system. We’ve seen the Pixel 7 go down to $450 before, so it could go even lower on Prime Day.

If you’re looking for the cheapest Android smartphone you can find, you’re likely to find a ton of junk devices. The Pixel 6a isn’t one of them. It runs on a full-featured chipset with great AI power and has a great design for the price. For $250, you’d be hard-pressed to find a phone with a better camera, software support, or water resistance.

One of the best smartphone cameras out there, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a must. It has the Pixel phone’s popular image processing power from the start, but it’s got a better 5x telephoto sensor and takes things a step further. Pack all this into a sleek design with a huge OLED display and you get an especially good $250 discount.

If you prioritize a high-quality display and good battery life, last year’s Motorola Edge is the way to go. I probably wouldn’t recommend this phone at full price, but the $350 price tag is attractive. The Full HD OLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate and is super smooth, perfect for cloud gaming. The 5,000mAh battery also performed well in our tests, easily lasting a full day of heavy use.

If you’re bored with Samsung, Motorola has an exciting new phone for you. This year’s Motorola Edge+ has it all. Large, bright OLED display curved on all four sides? Check. Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 2nd Generation Chipset Check for Substantial Performance. Are there cameras on the front and back? Check. This model is unlocked and ready to use with T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G network.

With OnePlus 11, you get the experience of a flagship smartphone at a lower price. At $700 it was already interesting value, but at $600 it’s even better. With an impressive camera, an outstanding display, and plenty of performance from the Snadpragon 8 2nd Gen chipset, it leaves little to be desired.

OK, this isn't a phone call, but hear me out. For calls, he often uses AirPods, and for those who prefer a very large screen, this 5G-enabled version of his iPad Mini will suffice. It offers a much larger display than the iPhone 14 Plus and has the same A15 Bionic chip as the $900 phone. If you always carry a bag and don't mind slipping your phone into your pocket, this could be a viable alternative.

