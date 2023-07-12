Google reports that AI chatbot “Bubble Character” for Z generation will be discontinued





According to exclusive information obtained by CNBC, Google has been hard at work developing an AI-powered mobile chatbot app called “Bubble Character” with interactive digital characters to cater to Gen Z user preferences. Internal documents reveal that the initiative was launched in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the aim of providing engaging and human conversations for the younger generation. However, according to recent reports, Google has decided to “de-prioritize” the project as part of an internal reorganization, effectively halting further development.

The Bubble Character app featured a selection of talking digital characters that could actively participate in conversations with Gen Z users. Its unique selling point was its ability to simulate “human-level conversation” using sophisticated language models and datasets to generate realistic and interesting dialogue. Google declined to comment on the matter, but internal company documents reveal the app’s compelling potential.

In one instance, a cartoonish character with a friendly voice was featured deftly joining the conversation, asking follow-up questions, and even offering relationship advice. The aim was to create a mobile chatbot experience that felt like a conversation with a close friend or best friend. Google’s foray into this space recognizes the growing importance of chatbot technology, and it’s likely that his generation of Gen Z, a highly influential demographic known for their digital fluency and affinity for personalized experiences, will continue to grow. It shows the company’s desire to attract attention.

But within Google’s Assistant organization, which is responsible for developing virtual assistant applications and facilitating two-way conversations, priority has shifted to a rival project called Bard during a recent internal restructuring. This change of focus came in parallel with the departure of key executives. As a result, some members of the Bubble Character team have been redirected to work on Bard ahead of its expected launch. Details about Bard have yet to be revealed, but the move suggests Google sees a lot of potential in this alternative chatbot project.

Additionally, there have been several departures from Google’s AI research community, with prominent researchers embarking on starting their own chatbot companies. Notably, his former Google researchers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas founded Character.AI, a startup dedicated to building companion AI chatbots. Despite a relatively slow funding environment, Character.AI secured his notable $150 million investment led by Andreessen Horowitz in February. This development confirms the growing interest in chatbot technology and the belief that chatbot technology has the potential to revolutionize various industries.

