A Realistic Future for Artificial Intelligence in Last Mile Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Intelligence in today’s shipping and returns operations

Technically speaking, the biggest difference between certain rule-based solutions found on the market today and those worthy of the word artificial intelligence is that rule-based systems are configured by humans with a limited number of users in mind. is to be You set up the inputs and the rules for each input with the goal of achieving a specific goal.

AI in the same domain will be able to consider thousands more inputs and predict the outcome of its actions using sophisticated machine learning models. It takes a lot of training and data to form a model, but it works well beyond that scale. It has a rules engine and predictive and analytical capabilities that the rules engine model cannot provide.

Let’s look at an example of a return. Rules-based intelligence now allows companies such as Amazon and retailers using the Doddles Digital Returns platform to handle individual returns differently depending on a list of characteristics. These rules are set by retailers to promote a balance between efficiency and customer loyalty.

The best digital returns solutions can intelligently adapt the options (and costs) presented to consumers based on order information, product details, dimensions, category, or previous return behavior. You can similarly configure actions to process items differently depending on similar data. The returns process can be customized based on pre-configured rules, essentially user-created algorithms.

Amazon is the market leader for this kind of rule engine, both from a retailer’s and carrier’s point of view.

A customer initiates a return from the order list. The options available to customers (and the prices for those options) are determined by a number of factors, including the reason for the return, the type of product being returned, the cost of returning goods to Amazon, and the return. Such as the availability of local Amazon-owned return points.

This means that damaged or late-delivery items are generally eligible for completely free return shipping and refunds. However, there is usually a charge for returns due to the buyer’s preference, and the charge varies depending on the pick-up method.

Amazon has used these return fees in the past to encourage the introduction and use of its own network of lockers, hub network of pickup counters, and other own return locations such as Whole Foods grocery stores.

However, rule-based intelligence is still far from being generally available, and the list of available inputs and outputs is relatively short. For most carriers, things like pricing are usually fixed factors, even if they offer a digital return solution. It is very rare for returns to be priced differently depending on the reason for the return and the estimated processing costs.

Even more rarely, the customer insights generated by intelligent returns processes are integrated with other tools and systems, such as customer relationship management (CRM) platforms.

This means carriers and retailers may not be able to extract and use the insights gained from the sheer volume of data that these returns solutions can capture.

As an example, even the highly digitally enabled Asos has seen 6% of its customer base lose over 100 million thanks to its high order volume and huge return rate (and low basket value). Admitted.

What Asos’ report doesn’t say is whether discounts or other promotional activities were motivating these customers to come back and shop more.

Did Asos’ marketing team have the data to exclude from campaigns customers who actively spend money on their business through their returns profile, or did they rely on the fact that they are frequent and engaged shoppers? Are they still courting customers based on

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/7/12/doddle-comment-a-realistic-future-for-artificial-intelligence-in-last-mile-technology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos