How sustainability will shape the future of technology innovation and vice versa





Technological development has long been considered a thorny issue for sustainability, but recent innovations are focused on building a greener future for our planet.

In 2023, as the impact of the climate crisis on our planet and our lives becomes more apparent, those in technology and innovation will recognize that sustainability is not just a wish, it is an urgent requirement. recognizing.

Recent innovations in technology are largely driven by the desire to do better in terms of reducing the global carbon footprint and mitigating the damage already being done to the environment.

Technological innovation is occurring at an unprecedented rate and scale, producing products that are novel, profitable, and potentially useful to some extent, but have historically been driven by commercial objectives and It never really targeted the broader sustainability challenges we face. Nick Vourveuris, Professor of Environmental Technology at Imperial College London, told Euronews that there are cases that add to the burden of these challenges.

Environmental degradation, as it is now recognized, reduces the earth’s ability to sustain economic development, and therefore sustainable economic development and environmental protection are both necessary for the enhancement of human well-being and are therefore no longer viable. It’s not a contradiction, he added. This means that innovation cannot ignore sustainability issues, but innovation alone is not enough.

“The Biggest Single Opportunity for Sustainability”

This move to combine innovation and sustainability is guided partly by societal scrutiny, which has become increasingly concerned with the climate emergency and aware of its inherent risks, but partly It is also the job of governments and public institutions to promote these positive initiatives. Committed to sustainable innovation.

At European Union level, sustainability and technology are part of a twin transition bloc initiative aimed at combining the digital revolution with the continent’s Green Transformation – the European Green Deal.

These may look like two separate problems, but they are actually twin challenges, one without the other, the European Commission writes. And they are both equally important for Europe’s future.

Digital innovations can optimize energy use, reduce consumption, replace power sources, hold meetings and conferences virtually online, eliminate gasoline-fueled trips to the office, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. You can also save some carbon emissions.

But the EU is carefully negotiating the relationship between sustainability and innovation so that one does not interfere with the other. Walking is a fine line.

According to European Commission data, digital technologies currently use 8-10 percent of the EU’s energy consumption and emit 2-4 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. These seem like small percentages, but they’re actually pretty big numbers.

David Jensen, coordinator of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Digital Transformation Task Force, said this is the single biggest opportunity – or the biggest risk – for sustainability in the history of human civilization. It’s either, he said at last year’s Amazon Web Services Summit. Year.

What we really want, he said, is sustainability embedded directly into the digital transformation process itself.

Vision for a sustainable future

That this is an increasingly important requirement for innovators was evidenced by this year’s European Inventor Awards, an annual competition that honors and recognizes the achievements of pioneering European researchers and inventors.

Run by the European Patent Office (EPO), the European governing body that grants patents on new inventions, the award this year showcases talent and skills to create sustainable innovations that benefit not only humanity but the planet. It honors a prominent professional who has

One of the participating teams, French inventors Patricia de Lango, Daniel Furchert, Alvin Chaise, Michel Jehan and Natalia Scriavina, has been able to easily produce hydrogen in the form of disc-shaped solids. Developed a technology that can be compressed, stored, and transported to .

Hydrogen has three times the energy of fossil fuels and plays a key role in the transition to clean energy. The only problem is that it usually takes more space and more energy to compress and store.

The technology created by the three scientists could facilitate storage and transportation, key elements in fighting climate change.

At the awards ceremony on July 4, the French team said the search for green, renewable and abundant energy is one of humanity’s major concerns. Hydrogen has great potential, but its storage and distribution poses logistical and safety issues. With this award, we apply hydrogen storage solutions on an industrial scale and start on the road to a decarbonized future.

there’s more to do

From the Internet of Things (IoT) to green hydrogen and electric vehicles, there is a wave of innovation in the form of renewable and other green technologies, but their deployment is not scaled to ensure sustainability. Not yet, said Mr. Vourvuri. Economic growth goes hand in hand with sound environmental management and social development.

Transformation towards sustainability involves a fundamental reorientation of current human-environment interactions, coordinated to bring about interrelated changes in social practices, business models, regulations and social norms. It is a deliberate process, he said, that requires well-rounded policies, technologies, actions and market interventions. It is a paradigm shift that fundamentally changes the constructs and structures behind current unsustainable practices and enables the transition to sustainability.

Efforts to implement the digital revolution in a sustainable way have already been put in place, according to Vrvoulis, but the recent geopolitical turmoil and the lack of access to food, fuel and rations for the most vulnerable people Governments need to step up, given the unprecedented combination of environmental threats they face. financial crisis.

As consumers become increasingly accustomed to new paradigms, building green infrastructure, bringing complementary innovations to market, and adopting more favorable policy and regulatory frameworks, a positive feedback loop is set in motion that will ultimately Changes could start to affect the overall composition, Vrvoulis said. This will enable the emergence of sustainability across the innovation sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/07/12/how-sustainability-is-shaping-the-future-of-tech-innovation-and-viceversa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos