$1.1 trillion disappears from Chinese big tech companies as Chinese government cracks down on regulations

China’s tech giants have lost more than $1 trillion in value since the government began a regulatory crackdown on the sector more than two years ago, according to Refinitiv data. This staggering figure corresponds to the entire Dutch economy.

But investors are now hopeful that the stringent regulations that have hampered the industry’s growth since late 2020 may begin to ease. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has signaled a possible shift in direction, suggesting the focus could shift from specific companies to the tech industry as a whole.

In a recent announcement, the central bank said most of the financial problems facing platform companies have been resolved, signaling a potential change in its regulatory approach. Additionally, state planners acknowledged the contributions of tech giants like Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group to China’s tech innovation. The recognition is seen as a positive sign that authorities are once again becoming more tolerant of the tech sector.

The regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech companies gained momentum after the $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group was shelved in November 2020. The incident marked the beginning of a widespread crackdown on rapidly expanding and influential tech companies in mainland China.

Since then, the combined market caps of Alibaba Group, Tencent, Meituan (Chinese food delivery giant), Baidu (search engine provider) and JD.com (e-commerce site) have plunged about $1.1 trillion in Hong Kong stocks. market. The stock prices of these companies experienced significant declines during this period, ranging from 40.4% to 71%.

Hong Kong tech stocks have risen 4.1% since Monday on optimism about an easing regulatory environment, but some analysts have called for caution. They suggest that big-cap tech companies may allocate large capital expenditures to developing generative AI technologies and products in anticipation of the potential impact on profitability.

Redmond Wong, strategist at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong, highlights the hostile external environment facing these firms. Similarly, UOB Cayhian sales director Steven Leung believes the current valuation will continue until authorities introduce more supportive policies for the sector.

Updated: July 12, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

