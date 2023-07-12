It’s Time for Israelis to Bet on Nevada





Nevada is perhaps best known for its flagship city, Las Vegas. Las Vegas has held a historic place in American culture for decades. But businessmen and politicians on the ground have recently stepped up efforts to shake off its reputation as a party state and cement its status as a tech-friendly environment close to California, without the burden of high taxes and cost of living. there is

Nevada is much more tech than people think, says Nissim Ezekiel, co-founder of the Nevada Innovation Center (NIC). Although there is a major high-tech corridor in northern Nevada very close to the California border, the movement of people makes California an increasingly difficult state to do business in. When Tesla moved to Reno, it created a truly massive technology corridor with global companies. The Musk-owned company has a significant presence in northern Nevada with its Gigafactory, which has invested $6.2 billion in Nevada since 2014 to build a 5.4 million square foot factory. Since then, other tech companies have slowly started to follow suit.

2 View gallery

Reno, Nevada

(Credit: Shutterstock/Will Casaceli)

NIC was founded in 2018 by Ezekiel Saltman and Michael Saltman with the support of Israeli official Rafael Almagor. The first investment was made through a BIRD Grant for a joint Israeli-Nevada partnership in infrastructure technology. Since then, the company believes it has become a major intermediary for networking and business initiatives connecting Nevada’s economic development agencies, academic institutions, and private companies with Israel. Strictly speaking, this is a private LLC, and it first got going in November 2018 by joining Team His Mobility His Summit in Tel Aviv with Team His Nevada.

Since then, Israel’s presence in the state has grown, primarily through a small government and an aggressive regulatory environment for companies testing technology related to new technologies such as self-driving cars, water management and sports technology. (as evidenced by Las Vegas becoming a sports city) hosted by organizations such as the NHL, NFL and UFC. Major League Baseball is coming soon, and the NBA and MLS are in active debate.)

According to figures provided by the NIC, the City of Las Vegas (CLV), the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) and the Las Vegas Tourism Authority (LVCVA). Israeli community engagement platform Zencity is working with both the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas, Nexar is working with the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission, and smart soil sensing technology company Sensoil is working with spun-out nonprofit WaterStart. increase. The Nevada Governor’s Office connects technology companies with water agencies to deploy pilots for safer water.

In a nutshell, Nevada has a lot going on. The state is open to further technology partnerships and Israeli companies have already begun the process of expansion into the state. Nonetheless, one of the challenges the NIC sees facing is that businesses will commit to a long-term physical presence in the region, and will use it as an elevated state to visit the bizarre convention. It’s not just about using this area.

Hundreds of companies gather in Las Vegas for the convention. In describing Nevada’s convention culture, Saltman said there are every industry imaginable. The state annually hosts CES, one of the world’s largest technology trade fairs, HE DEF CON, a renowned hacker and cybersecurity conference, and Money 20, a global event focused on the future of finance and technology. Conferences such as /20 are held. . But they are here for a few days, pick up and leave. They don’t stay in Nevada because the Nevada brand is weak. Saltman says CEOs are fascinated when they visit the state, but the struggle so far has changed the state’s view of it as an attractive place to do business under the flag and reduce the red tape. It’s about getting rid of it and increasing the incentives to innovate and build.

With top-to-bottom connections in Nevada, there is no doubt that anyone wishing to enter any business, whether domestic or international, will have full access to hand over the process. He added that we have a sharpening challenge to overcome this brand hump.

2 View gallery

NIC co-founders Michael Saltman (left) and Nissim Ezekiel

(Photo: Michael Saltman/Nissim Ezekiel)

One such connection is with Governor Joe Lombardo himself. The former law enforcement officer, who took office earlier this year, communicates frequently with Mr. Saltman and Mr. Ezekiel, expressing an interest in detailing the diversity of Nevada’s industrial base. Governor Lombardo, who is a Republican, is the first Democratic-leaning state House and Senate in five years, and is in a unique position to cut the red tape and accelerate those processes (Republicans retain all three state levels). had been) in the last 30 years he was in 2015 and he was in 2016 only twice). Last month, he set a record for the most vetoes issued by a single Congress, rejected 75 bills passed by a Democratic-dominated Assured it would be an attractive one to thrive within the state borders (Governor Lombardo cannot comment on this piece).

Chris Sanchez, Deputy Director of Nevada’s Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), is confident that the governor is very internationally conscious and understands the importance of fostering highly strategic international partnerships. said. He is very bullish about Nevada and is willing to visit CEOs around the world to learn about their considerations and how they are approaching the US market and learn from them.

According to GOED, Israel was one of the first countries to approach to facilitate trade missions in 2013, usually prioritizing the Startup Nation in the areas of water management and desert technology. The office continues to work closely with Israeli institutions such as Ben-Gurion University, with an emphasis on re-engagement with the Israeli government and other institutions as physical travel has declined as a result of the pandemic. is placed. A lot of what we’ve focused on over the years is the idea of ​​what Nissam and his team will do. [at the NIC] Doing so, Sanchez continued. It provides a bridge for Israeli companies to enter and mature the technology and eventually access the US market. We think Nevada is in a very unique position to do that.

About 75,000 Jews currently live in Nevada, a relatively modest number when compared to traditional locations such as New York, New Jersey and California. However, private and government agencies in the state are looking to increase the pace of innovation in a post-pandemic world, relying on lower regulation and cost of living, while promoting proximity to Silicon Valley to increase its ranks. are betting on new leadership.Reputable Areas for Israelis to Do Business in the United States

With changes in Nevada’s economic and political leadership underway, it may be time for Israelis to consider full participation in the Silver State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/bj54qcjk3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos