China national planner praises Tencent, Alibaba for stance on tech change





[1/2]The Alibaba Group logo is seen at the Alibaba Group’s offices in Beijing, China, on January 5, 2021.Reuters/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) – China’s national planners praised Tencent (0700.HK) and Alibaba (9988.HK) in a statement on Wednesday detailing investigations into platform companies. , is the latest sign that authorities are stepping up their vigilance on the issue. After nearly three years of crackdown, the tech sector collapsed.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said platform companies have become major contributors to China’s priority innovation areas, such as semiconductors and self-driving cars.

He highlighted numerous examples, including Tencent and Meituan’s (3690.HK) investments in cloud computing and semiconductors, and Alibaba’s efforts in digitizing agriculture.

The commission’s comments come after authorities suggested last week that a crackdown on the domestic tech sector that began at the end of 2020 had ended with fines on Ant Group and Tencent.

During the campaign, which wiped out billions of dollars in the market value of China’s top tech companies, regulators repeatedly criticized and punished these companies for violations, from failing to protect customer privacy to monopoly practices. bottom.

Tencent shares rose 1.8% and Alibaba shares rose 1.86% in Hong Kong Wednesday morning, beating the benchmark Hang Seng Index’s 1.15% gain.

The Chinese government began softening its stance earlier this year, with officials in recent months beginning to reassure the private sector as it tries to revive the country’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDRC also met with private companies such as Baidu (9888.HK) last week.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged China to focus more on breakthroughs in “hard” technologies such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Western technology.

Reported by Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh.Editing: Sonali Paul

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

