Shutterstock and OpenAI: Matching in Generative AI Heaven





Shutterstock, a leading provider of stock content, has announced plans to expand its existing agreement with leading AI research and implementation company OpenAI. This strategic partnership aims to foster AI innovation by providing OpenAI with extensive training data for AI models. In return, Shutterstock will receive priority access to OpenAI’s latest technology and new editing features, enhancing content conversion options for its customers.

Shutterstock and OpenAI have been working together since 2021, and the recent expansion of their partnership further strengthens Shutterstock’s commitment to driving AI innovation. Over the next six years, OpenAI plans to license a wide range of data from Shutterstock, including images, videos, music and related metadata. This comprehensive dataset will enable OpenAI to enhance his AI models and develop state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities.

Generative AI has revolutionized the creative industry by delivering highly customizable, on-demand content. This technology enables AI models to create unique stock images, videos and music in real time, presenting both opportunities and challenges for stock content galleries like Shutterstock. Generative AI gives users endless creative possibilities, but it also raises concerns among artists and photographers about their work being used without proper credit or compensation.

The use of copyrighted images in training AI models is controversial, leading to legal disputes between generative AI startups and stock image galleries. Getty Images, a major player in the stock content industry, recently sued Stability AI and Midjourney for scraping copyrighted content and training AI models without permission.

The legal landscape surrounding AI and copyright is complex and evolving. Some experts argue that training models with public images falls under the fair use doctrine, while others believe that explicit permission is required. These legal issues are unlikely to be resolved in the near future, so it’s important for companies like Shutterstock to navigate this space responsibly and ethically.

Unlike some stock image galleries, Shutterstock has chosen to embrace the potential of generative AI. In partnership with OpenAI, Shutterstock has launched an image creation tool powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E 2. This innovative tool allows users to generate their own customizable images, expanding creative possibilities for Shutterstock customers.

To address the concerns raised by artists and photographers, Shutterstock has introduced a “contributor fund” that rewards artists for their contributions to training Shutterstock’s generative AI models. Additionally, Shutterstock will continue to maintain the royalties associated with licensing newly generated assets to ensure artists receive proper recognition and compensation for their work.

Shutterstock’s commitment to developing generative AI models extends beyond its partnership with OpenAI. The company has licensing agreements with major industry players such as Nvidia, Meta and LG. These collaborations aim to advance generative AI across various domains such as 3D models, images, and text.

By working with industry leaders, Shutterstock can leverage their expertise and resources to drive innovation in generative AI. This collaborative approach ensures Shutterstock remains at the forefront of technological progress while fostering mutually beneficial relationships within the AI ​​community.

The Shutterstock and OpenAI collaboration represents an important step towards the future of AI-powered stock content. As generative AI continues to evolve, it will play a key role in meeting the growing demand for highly personalized, on-demand content. Shutterstock aims to give creators and marketers innovative tools to streamline the content creation process by harnessing the power of AI.

As the industry evolves, it’s imperative for companies like Shutterstock to balance technological advancement with ethical considerations. Shutterstock’s commitment to responsible AI practices allows us to continue to support artists, photographers and content creators while providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers.

