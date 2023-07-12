Urs Holzl steps down from management





Urs Holzl, senior vice president of technology infrastructure at Google Inc., speaks at the company’s Cloud Next ’18 event in San Francisco, California, USA on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google employee number eight Urs Holzl is stepping down from the executive team after 24 years leading the tech team, CNBC reports.

Holzl most recently led Google Cloud’s technical infrastructure, reporting to CEO Thomas Kurian and overseeing an organization of more than 12,000 full-time employees.

The transition will see Holzl classified as an “individual contributor,” meaning he will work independently and will not manage employees.

Holzl has been an important figure within Google since its early days. In the infrastructure space, the company claims the team has reduced the energy used in his Google data centers to below 50% of his industry average.

In an email to employees on Tuesday, Holzl said he would focus on a few technical tasks at a time, rather than just giving advice. Part of that includes clarifying technical AI processes, facilitating discussion and encouraging faster decision-making, according to his memo.

In his e-mail, he said that this year was one of the most interesting and influential in a long time and that he wanted to do more technical work.

The move comes amid turmoil within the company’s cloud organization, according to Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s emails seen by CNBC.

Chris Vonderhaar will retire after 13 years at Amazon Web Services, most recently as Vice President of AWS Data Center Community, becoming Head of Cloud Supply Chain and Operations. Ben Treynor Sloss, vice president of engineering at Google Cloud, will report to Kurian. Kurian also noted a few other changes.

In Kurian’s memo, he said it’s more important than ever to make technical decisions faster.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google faces pressure to continue growing its cloud revenue after reporting its first profitable division in April. The company also faces competition from Amazon and Microsoft in both cloud services and artificial intelligence.

In another reorganization between Google’s artificial intelligence and research teams in April, Jeff Dean, the longtime head of Google’s AI efforts, was also classified as an “individual contributor” and named as “principal scientist.” A new title was given.

The move comes as Google seeks to limit remote work as it seeks to bring employees back to physical offices. Holzl announced his move to New Zealand in 2021, sparking controversy within the company, while the company began asking employees to return to the office, resulting in the company setting double standards for upper management. There were complaints from employees when it was set up.

At recent all-hands meetings, more business executives have actually turned up.

