Challenge conventional systems with technology





Will technology be the key to enabling personalized healthcare? Healthcare leaders… [+] Learn about the potential of digital transformation in healthcare and how digital innovation is reshaping the future of health and wellness.

New technology first, or new ideas first?

Technology can expand our capabilities in ways we are not yet aware of. But can you even recognize the possibilities and opportunities if you haven’t done the work of considering how you need to change your mindset and way of thinking?

These are the questions that come to mind as we prepare this fifth and final article summarizing the insights shared at the Healthcare Summit in the Age of Personalization. In May 2023, top healthcare leaders will convene virtually for his two-day summit to tackle the challenges of personalization in an area where much standardization is clearly needed.

In the first article of this series, we explored the liberation of personalization in healthcare, going beyond DNA and embracing individuality. The second article summarizes insights from sessions addressing transformation and consumerism in healthcare. Article 3 focused on the need to put individuals, not organizations, at the center, and in Article 4 he shared direct insights from Gen Z.

Throughout this series, I have covered some of the threats facing the healthcare industry. Financial challenges, talent shortages, and years of pandemic-induced continual fatigue, just to name a few. People in every industry face similar kinds of existential threats and need to learn how to lead themselves and their teams to overcome these threats by adapting and changing accordingly.

This article focuses on the need to challenge our entrenched systems with new technologies powered by new ways of thinking.

Evolving personalized patient care experiences through technology

The session was moderated by Sunnie Southern of Google, who leads outbound product management for the Google Healthcare Insights portfolio. She said the world is changing faster than ever and it is more important than ever to enable people to be informed and interact in ways that meet their unique needs at the time. .

And, she said, it needs to be made not only easy but standardized so that these unique needs are respected and listened to. This applies to both patients and employees.

He said the only way healthcare and life sciences organizations can deliver the type of experience and level of engagement that individuals expect is through thoughtful and effective use of technology. This session focused on the role technology plays in personalization.

Brent Walker is VP of Marketing at Upfront, a patient engagement platform for healthcare companies. He stressed that what’s good for patients is also good for providers and their businesses. His company conducted a survey and found that 41% of Americans under the age of 45 believe Amazon knows them better than their doctor.

He said healthcare providers need to recognize that people expect such a high level of personalization from tech companies, noting that personalization is a sign of understanding and respect. bottom.

Kelly Weinberg is Vice President of Data at League, Inc, a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. She noted the contradiction that personalization often begins with standardization. Standardization opens up a lot of possibilities for personalization from a data perspective.

She gave the following example: When someone moves across the country and finds a new healthcare provider, we need a way to understand what happened to that patient before the healthcare system they were in. They are not brand new. They come with a lot of historical information. Ability to link information, whether from previous healthcare systems, interactions with payers, previous diagnoses billed, or data from consumer applications and devices The more we get, the more information we can get. You get the chance to actually connect this information.

Tom Wilson Ph.D is the Chief Technology Officer of Concured, an AI content recommendation platform. He talked about how personalizing health-related content can help restore trust and build brand awareness for providers that make that valuable content easily accessible to people. Being able to personalize content in terms of when it arrives and when it is delivered, if it can be personalized on an individual basis, is very effective in building trust.

Watch this short video for highlights from the panel discussion.

Pioneering personalized medicine: embracing change and challenging norms

The technology solutions listed above provide the tools to restore humanity and dignity to the way people are treated in healthcare. These tools help create personalized healthcare experiences, and those personalized experiences demonstrate that people are understood as individuals. This is key in the pursuit of personalization in healthcare.

But having the tools is only part of the process. We have to change our mindset too.

Nancy Blake is Chief Nursing Officer at LA General Medical Center (formerly LAC+USC Medical Center) in Los Angeles. In a one-on-one chat at Fireside, she said her big challenge is getting leaders to understand the need to do things differently. She shared an example of why it’s worth challenging conventional policies.

75-year-old man requiring digestive surgery and no family to drive him to and from [but the policy is that he needs] Someone will accompany him home. he didn’t have it. So we sent the patient to the recovery room for another hour until he woke up and was conscious and ready to go home. We then called medical Uber to take him home. This was a challenge for the organization as people said it was not recommended. That’s not what we did. But this man didn’t have the means to do so. We have to meet patients where they are.

All the technology in the world would not have helped in this situation without an open mind and reassessment of the way things are done and redefinition of what quality care is.

Watch this short video where Blake shares how he knows what’s not working in his org and how to fix it.

Throughout this series, leaders have provided actionable steps to overcome some of the biggest barriers to personalization of operations in healthcare.

We start with the inhuman. We speak of patients as a category of illness, rather than individuals who are likely to face life’s most difficult challenges. Changing culture can seem daunting. Breaking through decades of attitudes and behaviors that are deeply ingrained in our culture is a daunting task. People resist change. We asked the team to absorb so many changes over the past few years. How do you want more and keep that change? Established systems persist for no good reason. The healthcare industry in particular is guilty of having systems and procedures in place, often for no other reason than the way we’ve always done it.

Every industry faces similar barriers. But as we’ve seen, there are ways around them. We all need to be able to reinvent ourselves, our teams and our organizations. It’s not the threat itself that makes us vulnerable. It is incapable of being resilient and reinventing in the face of those threats.

