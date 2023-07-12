Truist and IBM Collaborate on Emerging Innovations and Quantum Computing





Top 10 US Commercial Banks Consider Quantum Capabilities for Banking

Truist will join the IBM Quantum Accelerator to access IBM technology and expertise to explore industry-relevant applications of quantum computing

IBM Becomes Trust Innovator in Residence, Collaborates on Skills and Tools for Financial Services

July 12, 2023

Trust Innovation & Technology Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2023 – Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that in addition to welcoming IBM to the bank’s Innovator in Residence program, the bank announced that it will be an IBM Quantum Accelerator I have announced that I will be joining the program. The partnership will help drive innovation in the banking industry while exploring application opportunities for quantum computing in the banking industry.

Agreement to join the IBM Quantum Accelerator program focuses on developing Truist’s internal expertise in quantum computing, with the goal of achieving a quantum-ready state, enabling the bank to harness the technology’s future potential will be put in position. Under the agreement, Truist will have access to IBM’s premium quantum computing systems, deep expertise and enabling resources. IBM will work with the Truist team to build quantum skills to explore how this technology benefits consumer banking use cases.

“This partnership with IBM reflects our commitment to investing in new technologies to achieve our purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities,” said Truist’s Chief Information Officer. author Scott Case said. “Quantum computing has the potential to transform the way banking works and solve complex problems. To that end, their cooperation and expertise are invaluable.”

According to IBM’s Business Value Institute report “The Quantum Decade,” financial institutions around the world must prepare for the dramatic changes that will result from the exponential power of quantum computing.

“Leading financial institutions around the world are actively exploring opportunities for real-world applications of quantum computing. It should be an important part of your architecture strategy,” said John Duyguenan, Distinguished Engineer and Financial Services Industry General Manager at IBM Technology. “Truist has demonstrated the innovation mindset to be commended, and we are delighted to be part of the quest for innovative technology that will benefit Truist customers.”

Cultivate a culture of collaboration through innovator residency

Additionally, with over 15 years of working with banks, IBM will become one of Trust’s resident innovators. The program brings together technology giants and start-ups into his Truist Innovation and Technology Center to work with Trust’s resident innovators to create an environment to explore new technologies in the financial sector. As part of this effort, IBM will have a dedicated team of subject matter experts onsite to share knowledge on emerging payment technologies, operational resilience, artificial intelligence, automation, and transformation of business processes and operations. To do.

“At the core of our technology strategy is developing innovative solutions to complex challenges that deliver real value to our customers,” said Ken Meyer, Chief Information and Experience Officer, Truist. . “We do this by creating a working environment that allows us to better collaborate with teammates, clients and partners to co-create solutions. IBM’s deep technology and banking industry expertise will contribute to the discussion and exploration of the future of banking.”

About the Trust

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist holds top shares in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking. Asset Management; Capital Markets; Commercial Real Estate; Corporate and Institutional Banking. Insurance; Mortgages; Payments. professional financing. and asset management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Member of Truist Bank, FDIC. For more information, please visit www.trust.com.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI and consulting expertise. We help clients in over 175 countries leverage insights from their data to streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain a competitive edge in their industry. More than 4,000 government agencies and businesses in critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to execute digital transformation quickly, efficiently and securely doing. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting provide clients with open and flexible options. All of this is underpinned by IBM’s legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

For more information, please visit www.ibm.com.

media contact

trustee

Ann Wasik [email protected] 612-309-9164

IBM

Mary Ellen Higgins [email protected] 781.789.1911

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.ibm.com/2023-07-12-Truist-and-IBM-Collaborate-on-Emerging-Technology-Innovation-and-Quantum-Computing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos