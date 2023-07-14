5 4 “drawbacks” of Google Analytics that you can use to your advantage





Marketers have been criticizing Google Analytics 4 since its release at the end of 2020.

The list of complaints is long, moving from user tracking to event tracking, missing standard reports, replacing bounce rate with engagement rate, just to name a few.

GA4 is the leading platform for measuring website performance and user behavior. (This is partly because it’s free, and disappeared over the years because many of its competitors couldn’t distribute their software for free.)

While some have argued that GA4 falls short in many ways, I believe many of these perceived flaws are actually true improvements to the product.

In this article, we’ll examine the five main criticisms of GA4 and highlight how they actually contribute to improving GA4.

1. Data discrepancies and interruptions

One of the main concerns about GA4 is the potential for data discrepancies and interruptions. This also happened in 2012, forcing a user to change from his original Google Analytics (GA2) to Universal Analytics (GA3, aka UA).

Each iteration changes the method the analytics tools use to calculate unique users and sessions. This is to more accurately measure key data points used in virtually all Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Critics argue that new data models and measurement protocols have caused inconsistencies, making it difficult to rely on GA4 for accurate reporting. This is a flaw in their logic.

Not understanding the difference leads me to believe that UA is inaccurate, when in fact it is more accurate than UA.

This is why analysts (like me) have been advocating for companies to enable GA4 for over a year. This ensures that he has 1 year of data needed for a meaningful comparison (his GA4 vs. UA with more than 1 year of data).

For a variety of reasons, many organizations waited or did not consider last-minute configuration reviews to ensure correct data collection. They currently face a major challenge in conducting comparative time analysis.

Users should take advantage of this opportunity, rethink their measurement plans, and adopt a more comprehensive and holistic approach to data analysis. GA4 enables organizations to leverage multiple data sources (through third-party data imports) and integrate them to gain a deeper understanding of users and their journeys. This was nearly impossible with UA.

2. Learning curve and interface complexity

GA4 introduces a revamped user interface and a different approach to reporting, creating a steeper learning curve for many users.

UI changes are difficult. His UI in GA4 has been completely overhauled and bears absolutely no resemblance to its predecessor. Critics argue that the new interface’s complexity is a hindrance to its adoption and usability.

This should come as no surprise to any user. Most software comes with a new UI when you upgrade to a newer version. A new UI always requires a learning curve.

The redesigned interface reflects the move to a more user-centric approach. This allows all users (marketers and analysts) to explore data in a more intuitive and customizable way, enabling deeper analysis and uncovering hidden patterns.

A new customizable interface allows you to truly make your GA4 interface your own. Remove reports that don’t apply to your business. Add custom reports for your organization. Organize and group reports into meaningful categories. (You don’t need to learn what Google thinks reports should be named or grouped by.)

The initial learning curve may be daunting, but the long-term benefits from improved data interpretation, actionable insights, and a fully customizable interface far outweigh this temporary inconvenience. increase.

3. Limited historical data

Another criticism of GA4 is its limited compatibility with historical UA data. Users claim this limitation hinders their ability to conduct meaningful trend analysis and accurately track long-term performance.

This is nothing new.

The same attitude was taken when GA migrated to UA. Back in 2012, porting old data to UA’s new measurement logic was also not an option. This created a need for companies to compare apples and oranges (before and after) in their data.

Many analysts have long argued and argued that revisiting data from a year or more ago, perhaps two years or more, yields little analytical insight. The impact of the pandemic on many companies makes comparing year-over-year data meaningless, as does comparing the past few months to the same period he said three or four years ago.

Websites and apps have been updated, marketing strategies have been modernized, and the global economy and user preferences have changed. Simply reporting users, sessions, or even number of sales out of context was and still is meaningless unless this was taken into account when creating the report.

The new maximum GA data storage limit of 14 months is disconcerting when compared to the previous “unlimited” option. To address this issue, Google has given all accounts a free BigQuery (data warehouse) account. Storing your data here gives you virtually unlimited storage.

Admittedly, configuring and using BigQuery is not easy. This comes with a steep learning curve and time commitment beyond that of many Google Analytics users, especially those who don’t have their own data team.

Due to the limited historical data, approaches to measurement should be re-evaluated. How do you measure success? Adopting GA4 allows you to rethink your data collection strategy and redefine your KPIs.

This shift will prompt a new perspective on data analysis, focused on real-time, forward-looking insights rather than relying solely on past trends. The result is better alignment of strategies to current market dynamics and the ability to quickly adapt to changing consumer behavior.

Digital analytics can help you evaluate marketing performance, but it’s far more effective at generating questions than answering them. Reviewing analytics for changes in user behavior and investigating why is of greater value than simply being used to validate campaign effectiveness.

4. Less customization options

GA4 offers a more streamlined approach to event tracking and customization compared to previous versions.

Critics argue that this reduction in customization options (custom reports only) limits your ability to track specific user actions and tailor analytics to individual business needs. But this apparent flaw ushers in a new era of efficiency.

GA4 simplifies event tracking so marketers and analysts can focus on the metrics and results that matter most. This forces you to re-evaluate your tracking requirements and prioritize the metrics that really matter, resulting in cleaner, actionable insights.

The reduction in customization options encourages a more standardized approach to analysis, facilitating benchmarking and industry-wide comparisons.

Despite critics’ claims of less customization, GA4 offers a higher level of customization to the UI.

You can fully customize the user interface (using the Library feature) and add any number of custom reports and report sections.

With a little effort, you can customize the entire UI to suit your business needs.

Doing so provides easy access to commonly needed reports.

Unused reports can be deleted from the UI.

The result is faster access to data and increased productivity.

5. Privacy Concerns and Consent Management

GA4’s stricter data collection and consent management mechanisms have drawn criticism as the focus on user privacy has increased. Critics argue that increased privacy measures limit the data available for analytics and hinder marketers’ ability to fully understand their audience.

However, this perceived flaw is very important for building trust and transparency. By adopting privacy-centric practices, businesses can strengthen their relationship with their users and position themselves as ethical data controllers.

As part of our transition to GA4, we need to review our website and app privacy policies. This review is very important for sites that have enabled Google signals as part of their “reporting ID” and operate under the legal aspects of the GDPR.

Embrace changes in measurement approaches

Once you get past the initial surprise of the new interface and understand why the top five complaints about it are actually positive improvements, you’ll probably start to appreciate GA4.

There are no items in the standard feature, but it is expected that Google will add these items back in a future release. (Users do not have annotation tools and the ability to save predefined segments from standard reports.)

While many marketers widely consider the rollout of the GA4 upgrade to be “one of the worst upgrades ever”, the improvements brought by this upgrade will probably be accepted by most users within a few months. .

