Data Center News Roundup: The Next ChatGPT and Google Revamp | Data Center Knowledge

1. Elon Musk Flipflops Wants to Build the Next ChatGPT

Elon Musk, who in March condemned the use of generative AI and called for a moratorium on its development, has now changed his mind. On Wednesday, Musk announced xAI, an AI startup aimed at understanding.[ing] essence of the universe. Ambitious!

2. Can generative AI expose trade secrets?

Musk may have changed his mind, but not everyone is in favor of generative artificial intelligence. A recent Washington Post report detailed how many companies are wary of AI tools for fear of security and privacy leaks. It’s unclear how justified these concerns are with such new, unregulated technology, especially one that operates inside a black box.

3. El Capitan Supercomputer Construction Begins

After five years of planning, the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has finally begun installing the El Capitan supercomputer. Set to debut in 2024, this 2-exaflops system is powered by HPE Cray EX-series hardware and AMD Instinct MI300A processors, making it arguably the world’s fastest supercomputer.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory 4. Restructuring in leadership of Google Cloud and AWS

Urs Hlzle, who was leading infrastructure at Google Cloud, is stepping down from his executive position. Hlzle will take on an advisory role at Google and will be replaced by Chris Vonderhaar. A former vice president of the AWS data center community, Vonderhaar said he left Amazon in May in somewhat questionable circumstances.

5. NIMBY, Virginia Did Not Delay Data Center Vote

On Tuesday, the Prince William County Oversight Board rejected a proposal to prevent outgoing lawmakers from voting on major land-use decisions, including data center construction, in a blow to those seeking to slow development. .

Five critical steps to a successful data center consolidation. Following a clear and organized plan, data center consolidation saves costs, increases efficiency, and reduces risk. This article provides five key steps to include in your plan, along with tips for optimizing your integration impact at each step of the process.

When did “offline” become the new luxury? Bill Kleyman explores how an increasingly connected and digitized world will impact the data center industry on both a personal and global level. Looking back.

Things to consider when choosing a SASE vendor. There are various SASE solution providers available today. As more organizations move to this new cloud architecture model, it’s important to know what to look for in your SASE vendor. In this guide, learn how to evaluate SASE providers from support to application coverage to compliance.

