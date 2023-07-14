iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Preview: Features, Updates, and Release Dates





Apple has just started signing up for its iOS 17 public beta program, giving millions of iPhone owners the chance to get an early preview of their next major piece of software coming this fall. But is it worth downloading?

iOS 17 has some new features. big ones, small ones. The Phone app has gotten some improvements, and FaceTime has some new reaction features that should be fun. Plus, there’s improved autocorrect, new ways to create and use stickers, and a standby feature that Apple isn’t using iPhone owners to test the future of smart displays.

I’ve been using iOS 17 since the moment it was released to developers in early June. It’s still early in the beta cycle, but there are some features that definitely stand out at this point.

When Apple announced iOS 17, the company spent a lot of time discussing upcoming improvements to the Phone app. The new Contact Poster feature effectively creates a unique caller ID for other iPhone users. Once you’ve created your own poster, when you call other iPhone users, your photo will appear across the incoming screen along with your name.

If you’ve ever created your own wallpaper in iOS 16, creating your own poster will be very familiar. To create a poster, go to the Contacts app and view your contact card (it should be at the top of the list). From there,[連絡先の写真とポスター], enter a name, and edit the photo. You’ll get a preview of what your poster will look like when you call someone, and you’ll also get a preview of how it will look as your profile picture.

You can choose from a variety of photos in your photo library, use emojis, Memoji, or simply use your initials. You can edit the font used for your name and the filters applied to the image.

It’s more fun than anything else. And it’s a surefire way to show a little bit of your personality.

One feature I’ve already found useful is live voicemail. I’m also sure many others will find it useful as well if it becomes widely available. So the next time you send a random number to your voicemail, you can see a live transcription of the message they left, and if you notice someone you need to talk to, you can pick up the phone and start talking right away. can.

I always ignore random numbers, but a few minutes later I listened to the voicemail and realized that was who I had to talk to. This is a sure win.

It’s easy to dismiss new features on the grounds that they’re for the Phone app, but I’m not mad at this improvement. Contact posters are a bit finicky right now, but when a friend or family member calls you will see a poster on your phone that will put a smile on your face. Live Voicemail is also a great improvement over your current voicemail setup.

Standby is a sign of things to come

Apple may be giving us a glimpse into the future of Apple-branded smart displays with a new iPhone feature called “StandBy.” To use it, you’ll need a MagSafe charging pad, or ideally a MagSafe charging stand like this Belkin BoostCharge model.

Place your phone on the pad, turn it sideways, and turn it sideways to turn on standby mode and display one of the three different display modes currently available. There is a standard clock that displays the time and pending alarms. Then there is the photo view, which shows the photos from your photo library, and finally the option to show widgets. At the moment, the list of available widgets consists mostly of his Apple’s own apps, including Calendar, Stocks, Weather, Reminders, and more. However, there are some of his TestFlight builds of 3rd party apps that have already added standby mode support. With iOS 17 nearing full release and allowing the app developer to release updates to his App Store, more widgets are sure to come.

When standby mode is triggered, your iPhone’s screen will turn on for about 15 seconds and then turn off. At least the iPhone 13 Pro Max lets you experience that. With the iPhone 14 Pro model and its always-on display, I imagine the display will stay on at very low brightness, making standby even more convenient.

Right now, you have to touch the iPhone’s display or tap the table to shake the iPhone, much like waking up the Apple Watch and waking up the screen while it’s charging.

It is very attractive to see information at a glance on a large display. This is why Amazon and Google keep selling smart displays and people keep buying smart displays. Apple is probably working on its own display, and this is an early test to see how users react, but it would be nice if I could buy a HomePod smart display instead of an iPhone 14 Pro to take full advantage of StandBy. I think

FaceTime has also seen significant improvements as well. It includes a new reaction feature that allows you to use gestures to trigger animated images on your screen. It’s the same reaction feature Mac has available in his MacOS Sonoma. Thumbs up shows a blue thumbs up bubble and thumbs down shows a thumbs down bubble.

Gestures to express different emotions during a call are fun and cute. Admittedly, the first time I make a heart shape with my hands, it feels a little awkward, but the hearts start to float around me.

But there are two FaceTime features that I think will see more use in the near future: the ability to leave FaceTime messages and the addition of FaceTime calls to Apple TV.

Currently, if you call someone via FaceTime and they don’t answer, you’ll get a random alert that they can’t answer and you need to continue the day. As of iOS 17, you can leave a video or voice message if someone doesn’t respond. It’s like voicemail, but with video.

Alongside Apple TV’s TVOS 17 update, you’ll be able to use your iPhone (or iPad) and the new Apple TV FaceTime app to make and receive phone calls on your TV. I tested some short calls using the FaceTime app on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple TV and it worked really well. You just have to figure out how to position your iPhone so the camera is facing you, but once you know that, talking to someone on TV feels natural. It will be especially helpful for those who want to call home while traveling and want to meet and talk with the whole family.

Do you own Apple’s AirTags? Do you have family members who often complain about receiving alerts that your AirTags are tracking them? With iOS 17 and later, ignore stalking warnings and prompts. to share AirTags with anyone. This is a significant improvement over the current system that alerts anyone whose account is not linked to her AirTag on their device so that when someone is well aware the AirTag is on the keyring of a partner vehicle, someone is being tracked down. Make it look like you might be.

Like Macs and iPads, iPhones have added interactive widgets. This allows you to mark a task as complete or take action directly on your iPhone home screen via a widget without needing to open the app before marking a task as complete. change the song.

We’ve also made some improvements to AirDrop. Among them is the ability to share contact information to another iPhone by simply tapping on the iPhone. This is a feature his Android users have had for years, and understandably lacked in iPhone users’ phones. Along with his new NameDrop feature, you can also send someone a photo, video, link, or document by bringing the top of your iPhone closer together. Also, if shared items move away from each other before being fully transferred, iOS 17 will still use Apple servers to AirDrop items.

AutoCorrect has also received a major overhaul across all Apple devices. It predicts more than just the word you’re currently tapping, and tries to complete sentences like your best friend.

With the release of iOS 17, stickers are coming soon as well. Instead of using stickers included in third-party apps in the Messages app, you can create stickers with emojis, your own images, and even GIFs of him. I haven’t shown my daughter the new sticker feature yet. Because we know Shell will soon require a public beta to be installed on her daughter’s iPhone. And I’m just not ready for the sticker overload that comes with it.

There’s also offline Apple Maps, an upcoming Journal app, and the ability to use SharePlay in the car, giving you control over what your passengers hear. The iPhone is full of small additions that improve the quality of life of the software Apple offers on smartphones rather than revolutionary features. And there is nothing wrong with that.

It’s not yet time for everyone to jump on the upgrade bandwagon. We highly recommend waiting until iOS 17 is officially released, usually closer to mid-September, to join the public beta program. Too many potential bugs and battery life issues to make it worth installing by then.

That said, it looks like the overall iPhone experience will continue to improve once iOS 17 is released. It may not have as many headline features as previous updates, but it doesn’t have the smaller improvements that sometimes have the most impact on the overall user experience.

