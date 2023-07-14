Top 10 articles to read about artificial intelligence in 2023





Today, artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly important role in transforming industries and shaping our lives. To further explain this, I’ve listed some good readings on the application and importance of artificial intelligence. Check out the top 10 recommended books on AI operations in 2023. These resources can help you and your business gain an edge in AI applications.

AI-powered technology improves efficiency, productivity, and accuracy in many areas, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, transportation, and communications. This will enable advances in medical diagnostics, drug discovery, personalized treatments, optimized financial transactions, risk assessment and fraud detection, driving economic growth and stability.

As AI evolves, it will become more and more important, bringing immense innovation and problem-solving potential to create a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Here are the top 10 AI operations articles to read in 2023 to give your business an edge in AI applications.

Top 10 AI Articles 1. How to use AI to streamline the offboarding process

This article discusses how artificial intelligence can help organizations improve the process of employee offboarding.

Traditional methods are largely impersonal and lack any form of compassion. However, this article highlights how AI can be used to deliver a consistent and uniform experience, create a positive impression on employees, reduce the burden on HR operations and enhance an organization’s reputation. .

2. AI: A Transformer for Modern Organizations

The authors of this article discuss how traditional organizations have relied on different aspects of human intelligence, such as language, speech recognition, and visual perception, in addition to decision-making processes.

Next, this article focuses on the changes modern businesses have undergone by gradually embedding AI into their operations, and how AI can help with customer experience, design innovation, operational challenges, and more. increase.

3. How to Integrate AI and HR for Better Decision Making

As AI plays a greater role in operations, HR departments are also adopting AI on a broader scale. This article explains how implementing AI can improve the accuracy, objectivity, and efficiency of HR leaders.

The authors discuss how organizations can balance human intelligence and automation in their decision-making processes while maintaining a human-centric approach.

4. AI: A catalyst for innovation in the insurance industry

This article explores the role of AI in the insurance industry. According to the authors, AI can drive significant increases in profitability and productivity.

The article continues on how AI can support better underwriting decisions and help create new products. We also discuss using AI-based predictive analytics to keep the industry competitive and future-proof.

5. The Role of AI in HR Strategy and Human Resource Development

The authors of this article discuss how recent improvements in the accessibility and application of artificial intelligence tools have driven adoption in HR departments. This article describes how HR executives use AI for operations such as payroll, candidate screening, compliance monitoring, and employee onboarding. We also discuss how HR can leverage AI to achieve goals in today’s competitive business environment.

6. How generative AI will transform the contact center

This article discusses how contact centers are embracing generative AI technologies and how organizations can benefit from these changes. In this article, we explore how AI has changed the way agents interact with customers, and solve common contact center problems such as influx of calls, increased citizen users, and lack of optimized analytics. Describes the role of generative AI in

7. 4 Ways Generative AI Can Simplify Influencer Marketing

In another article discussing the importance of generative AI, the author describes how influencer marketing professionals feel generative AI tools are important to their operations.

The article also explores the role of generative AI in creating optimized text and image content, supporting audience engagement, and building brand awareness and loyalty.

8. Software Testing’s Quiet Revolution: AI’s Role in Faster QA

This article discusses the growing use and effectiveness of artificial intelligence in DevOps processes, including the software development lifecycle. The authors discuss how AI optimizes the quality assurance process through appropriate testing and leverages tools such as predictive test selection to minimize resource waste. We also discuss data-driven pipelines and AI potential to minimize costs associated with hardware, test execution, and builds.

9. Impact of AI on Developer Workflows

This article explores the use of generative AI in the software development lifecycle in more detail. There are potential fears about AI replacing the human workforce, but this article explores how AI will change development workflows, including its benefits in productivity, security, and low-code/no-code development, and what the future holds. It talks about how it benefits software developers.

10. How AI Shines Light on Dark Data

In this article, we’ll show you how to use AI to optimize dark data (data that comes from a variety of sources but has not traditionally been used for decision making). The influx of generative AI techniques has highlighted the dangers of using potentially illegitimate data. In this article, we explore this issue in more detail, discussing potential solutions and future directions for companies increasingly dependent on such tools.

Artificial intelligence details

