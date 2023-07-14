Google accused of ‘stealing everything created on the internet’ to train bards





The complaint alleges that Google employed “creative and copyrighted work” to build its AI products.

Google was hit by a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the tech giant of “covertly stealing everything created and shared on the internet” to train its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard. . The complaint was filed in San Francisco federal court by eight individuals seeking to represent millions of Internet users and copyright owners, according to The Independent’s report, and said Google’s unauthorized scraping of data from websites is a privacy violation. and violated property rights. The lawsuit targets Google, its parent company Alphabet, and Google’s AI subsidiary DeepMind.

“Personal data of all kinds, especially human conversational data, is critical to the AI ​​training process,” the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint also alleges that Google even employed “creative and copywritten works” to build its AI products.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Ryan Clarkson said, “Google doesn’t own the internet, it doesn’t own our creative work, and it’s just because we share it online. Nor do we own representations of our humanity, photographs of our families and children, or whatever.” said in a statement.

In response, Halima Delane Prado, Google’s general counsel, said the company “confirms that it uses data from public sources, such as information published on the open web and public datasets, to train its AI models. We’ve made it clear over the years,” Reuters was quoted as saying. Responsible for services like Google Translate, he supports AI principles. ”

“American law supports the use of public information to create new and beneficial uses, and we look forward to challenging these baseless allegations,” said Delane Prado. Stated.

The company also updated its online privacy policy earlier this month, saying it can use public data to train its AI tools.

But the lawsuit says the change “is fair game for the company to use for its personal gain and commercial use, with everything on the internet including building and enhancing AI products like Bard.” The purpose was to further strengthen the company’s position.

The lawsuit is against companies in the burgeoning AI industry, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging that they misused personal data, copyrighted books, visual art and source code to train their systems. It is one of several lawsuits filed since last year.

