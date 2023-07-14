Miller Electric Breaks Ground on New Electric Vehicle Innovation Center in Jacksonville





Jacksonville, Fla.-based Miller Electric held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new innovation design center for electric vehicles that will be open to both customers and the public.

Located at the Miller Electric Company campus on Southpoint Parkway, this state-of-the-art facility aims to alleviate the challenges customers face when choosing charging options and infrastructure for their electric vehicles.

One of the roadblocks to electric vehicle adoption is the lack of chargers on the road. Public facilities here will increase the number of chargers available and make electric vehicles more feasible for Jacksonville residents. Mayor Donna Deegan said at a ceremony on Friday. The new center will solidify Jacksonville as a hub for innovation and technology, and we hope this proving ground will bring more EV industry leaders to our city. This is exactly the type of technology that will propel Jacksonville forward in a sustainable way.

Miller Electric CEO Henry Brown said the center would be built at just the right time.

Many automakers say 50% of the cars they sell will be electric within a decade, and this will happen much sooner than we think, Brown said. We were in the very early days of this industry.

The design center showcases the latest sustainable technologies such as inductive charging, solar canopies, storage batteries, microgrids and transparent use-case data, allowing clients to witness the environmental benefits of these innovations. to

As it works to improve infrastructure, create a more resilient and sustainable Jacksonville, and reduce its carbon footprint, Miller Electric Company expands use of electric vehicles for both personal and commercial use Deegan said it will play an important role in

The center will house a diverse range of EV technologies and microgrid solutions, enabling clients to make informed decisions by considering solutions from different manufacturers. With his seven Level 3 chargers and his four Level 2 chargers from multiple manufacturers and software providers, the center invites clients and the public to test and evaluate different options. provide opportunities.

Miller Electric said it will be the only customer-driven center open to public use in the United States.

WJXT News4JAX Copyright 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/tech/2023/07/14/jacksonville-contracting-company-breaks-ground-on-new-electric-vehicle-innovation-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

