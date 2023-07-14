What is Google’s NotebookLM and how can I try it?





SparkNotes, CliffsNotes, WestLaw, and For Dummies had their time, but when it comes to research in this era, people are starting to turn to generative artificial intelligence for help, and the results aren’t impressive to say the least. is not. Google wants to upend that reputation with a new app centered around a note-taking language model called NotebookLM. So how does it work and can you use it?

What is NotebookLM and how does it work?

Formerly known as Project Tailwind, NotebookLM was one of the few AI tools Google introduced at the 2023 I/O conference (via XDA-Developers). Interested users can sign up for a waitlist on the then-new Google Labs webpage for each feature, including Tailwind.

We’re talking about generative search engines like ChatGPT or Google, but without the internet. The company describes NotebookLM as an app centered around a language model that can work with documents in your Google Drive account to summarize key concepts and important details. Generates automatic summaries and query responses that work only for specified documents (such as text files or PDFs), not the web.

Anything you can ask your favorite chatbot, you can ask NotebookLM. However, it has better note-taking capabilities in focused context. One of those features? Citation-level citations for each answer – especially useful when combing through many sources, and strangely, something that consistently fails in Google’s generative search experiments. increase.

How does NotebookLM use my data?

Obviously, you have to agree to a number of terms and conditions, but Google does not allow us to use or share the data collected from your NotebookLM interactions to train new AI models or make it available for others to view. He said he would never do that.

That said, user data could be used to fine-tune NotebookLM in existing formats. We also encourage you to send your feedback directly to Google.

Can NotebookLM be used?

The answer is probably not, at least for now. Google announced the rollout of his NotebookLM in his July 12th post on the company’s blog. Perhaps it was the early attendees who were on the waiting list who attended.

The company still has a waiting list set up here for people to try it out. A few contractors from the US will likely get their first dibs and keep them on for at least a few months.

Microsoft is leveraging generative AI to give its Office productivity suite even more edge. The company released his May 2023 Microsoft 365 Copilot as Wizard. This helps users take Word documents and turn them into pivot tables and charts in Excel, bullet slides in PowerPoint, and data, in addition to understanding the general details. – Rich presentations in Teams.

Google is making smart strides with its own productivity services (call it the Workspaces app, Drive app, or something else, depending on where you’re coming from) with features like smart chips and collaborative views. has achieved It definitely makes sense for Mountain View to broaden its attack and aim for a robust solution that works across its portfolio.

That said, it’s still baby steps from this point on. These steps aren’t just for his NotebookLM, but for other tools offered by I/O, such as Magic Compose for texting and MusicLM for converting text prompts into melodies and beats. Google is generally seen to be slightly behind Microsoft on generative AI, so Google is doing a good job of it.

