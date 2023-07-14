Indoor tech doesn’t have to be complicated





This is the mainstay of an industry conference panel discussion: the role of guest technology in hospitality.

Someone will talk about innovations that improve the guest experience at hotels, or at least innovative ways to use existing technology. That same person, or perhaps another executive, will also talk about the need for a personal touch in hospitality and promise that technology and robots will never replace employees.

The goal of guest technology is, of course, to make things better for guests. But what if your guests aren’t ready for the technology? increase.

There was a TV in the bathroom mirror, but she couldn’t easily figure out how to turn it off. She couldn’t turn off the bathroom lights. electric curtain. Voice activated lights are new to me.

Technology is playing an ever-increasing role in our lives. The fact that you carry a small computer in your pocket all day long is ample proof of that statement. In general, everyone is fairly comfortable with the technology we encounter and can figure things out most of the time, but some fatigue also occurs.

When guests stay at a hotel, simple things like turning something on or off shouldn’t feel complicated. I wouldn’t say the smart mirror operation or bathroom lighting situation was complicated, but it was to me. Since on/off is binary and the simplest possible concept, its behavior should match.

Never stayed at that hotel so I don’t know how they work. For a system that requires navigating multiple screens or menus to get to the functionality you want, that’s probably too much.

To me, it’s like car companies using touchscreens instead of physical knobs and buttons for car radio/audio, climate control, etc. Sure, touchscreens give you more options, but it’s frustrating and dangerous when you have to move to another screen that was once as easy as adjusting a knob. I’m so distracted.

Another point pointed out in the article is a system that allows guests to scan a QR code and be directed to an app or website to control room functions or connect to a hotel concierge, etc. . That’s great. It would be great if I could connect to my loyalty program app to do these things, but I don’t want another app on my phone. It’s too much as it is.

All in all, these are minor complaints, but it’s important to note that when the end goal is a smooth stay, trying to make something convenient can feel rather complicated. For guests, it really doesn’t have to be complicated. Flipping a switch to turn on a light seems easier than navigating through touchscreen options.

Well, we’ll get there eventually. As in-room technology matures and sophisticates, it will start to look simpler. Guests will get used to it as its presence increases in the hotel room. Just at that awkward stage, it’s still not perfect and there aren’t enough rooms with these features to be widely accepted.

Get in touch with us at [email protected], as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of Hotel News Now or the CoStar Group and its affiliates. Bloggers featured on this site are given the freedom to express potentially controversial views, but our goal is to provoke thought and constructive discussion within our reader community. . If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the editors.

Read more news at Hotel News Now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.costar.com/article/613498380/in-room-tech-doesnt-have-to-be-complicated-to-feel-complicated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos