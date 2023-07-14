DevOps Awards 2022 Winners VMO2





This blog post highlighted VMO2 as a DevOps achievement that won the Continuous Improvement Award by DORA at the 2022 DevOps Awards. Launched in June 2021, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) combines the UK’s largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network that offers the fastest broadband speeds available. Since then, he has reached 47.7 million connections in the UK through broadband, mobile, TV and home phones in the name of his mission to upgrade the UK. To learn more about the 2022 DevOps Awards winners and how they used DORA metrics and practices to grow their business, start here.

As former DORA DevOps Award winners, we have a deep understanding of how DevOps builds a consistent and productive work environment. Since winning, we’ve been sharing what we’ve learned with our internal teams, giving presentations at conferences, and writing blog posts introducing the evolution of DevOps to a wider audience.

Even with all these changes, we have found that there is always much to learn and grow, especially in the complexities of the changing telecom landscape. Not only are there still highly coupled data dependencies on traditional infrastructure and multiple overlapping processes that require extensive outsourcing, but issues arising from the merger of two giant telecom operators still exist. I was holding After reviewing our system, we found that it runs servers and clusters from most major providers.

the purpose

To overcome all this technical debt, the company realized it would have to move the most important of these source systems to Google Cloud on the VM side, while improving the underlying technology and culture. I was. Specifically, our goals were to:

Remove complexity from your entire organization

Provide customer personalization and support

Build your future-ready infrastructure in the most cost-effective way

Resolution

To achieve this, we worked closely with Google Cloud to develop a strategy around three main pillars: DevOps, MLOps, and analytical engineering.

Our decentralized DevOps efforts have moved from a centralized model in which individual teams are responsible for all building work to a decentralized model in which 28 teams of 200+ engineers and analysts build together every day. Each of these teams has its own data product with a largely independent code base or data model, but all share common libraries, best practices, and principles. And as these teams discover new best practices, they’re shared across the team, further driving a culture of growth and collaboration.

Since we launched our MLOps initiative in early 2022, we now have over 50 data scientists and engineers, and have adopted an internal Vertex AI pipeline-based platform across the company to accelerate time-to-production and It improves scalability.

Time to market: Using raw data tracked by CDC in BigQuery and adopting dbt (a data modeling tool) cloud, a team of 8 people and 160 analysts can access the data using self-service tools. We help you take more informed action without waiting.

Data ingestion: To streamline ingestion, we introduced the Vortex platform for ingesting third-party data in multiple formats for batch and streaming, while working with other teams to use Ab Initio and Cloud Composer. to ingest internal data sources.

Feature Rollout: A repository of ML templates and MLOps best practices, as well as shared MLOps Python packages, give our team a scalable solution to deploy quickly and securely following CI/CD practices.

Analytical engineering teams use dbt to continue their mission to ensure data reliability and accessibility, allowing teams to develop at an accelerated pace in a controlled environment and extract more value from their data. I can. Thanks to this and other efforts, the team’s production area handles 250 TB daily with 60,000 queries running against the data model created and contains 91,000 lines of dbt code.

result

Our commitment to continuous improvement has yielded tangible results in terms of cost reduction, revenue generation and value creation through customer satisfaction. In the short term, this includes:

A 458% increase in digital store conversions (CVR), a 3x increase in average revenue over time through commercial and recommendation engines, and an additional 6% increase in CVR from related product recommendations.

Saves network engineers 3,000 days of work, resulting in $800,000 in cost savings

50% of existing third-party value for 10% of annual spend through internal call routing

In addition to these immediate benefits, we also have medium- to long-term benefits that will enable our future growth, including:

Plan to reach 80% digital channel share by 2026, improving first-time resolution of customer-chosen channels through omnichannel, data product-driven solutions.

Helping the company make better decisions about investing in the network portion of its 4B program to upgrade the UK

Integrate mobile and fixed services into a unified experience for Virgin Media O2 customers, saving millions of pounds through decommissioning, work efficiency and shared practices and techniques.

Stay tuned for the rest of the series focusing on the 2022 DevOps Award winners. Also, read the 2022 DevOps report to delve deeper into his DORA research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/devops-sre/devops-awards-2022-winner-vmo2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos