VC Office Hours: How This Venture Paper Aims to Improve Tech for Women





With a dual mission to support more female founders and to hire more women and people of color as decision-making fund managers, Naseem Sayani launched Emmeline in January 2022. – Established Ventures. She is part of a growing number of women and people of color who have undertaken a mission to change the dire state of funding marginalized groups.

Prior to starting Emmeline, Sayani spent more than 20 years in leadership positions at consulting firms, incubators, and as an angel investor on the side. And the startup she wanted to do something to improve the diversity of the ecosystem. I knew I was enabling people like me to get rich instead of expanding the opportunities to build businesses and create wealth for people like me, she told TechCrunch+. rice field.

Her fund invests in female founders who build businesses that help other women manage their health, wealth and environment. So far, Emmeline has 19 portfolio companies including Clutch Wallet, Deux Foods, She Matters, and Alloy.

Emmerins investment theory is at a pivotal time for women’s innovation. Funding for companies considered femtech has remained strong, especially after the Dobbs overthrow, with femtech companies raising $1.15 billion in 2022, compared to $1.26 billion in 2021. Although down slightly from the dollar, it is still well above 2020’s $466 million.

I met with Sayani to discuss her investment theory, the future of fintech, and what’s to come.

(Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Nearly everyone is disappointed with the U.S. healthcare system and wants alternatives. As we increase our focus on healthcare companies, is it a good idea to invest in companies that operate within the U.S. healthcare system?

The companies we invest in need to do both.

Healthcare’s existing infrastructure is not moving fast enough to enable rich innovation and is riddled with biases that need to be rewritten and reversed. However, these systems remain central to how health care benefits are provided and funded for the majority of the population. New startups are better off launching outside of their current system so they can create new datasets, activate new modes of delivery, and target new use cases more quickly and accurately.

And it must be hardwired into existing healthcare systems to drive provider adoption, ensure coverage, integrate new data and insights, and ultimately influence novel healthcare protocols. The worst-case scenario for healthcare is a dual system, one based on old solutions and one based on new solutions. Integration is important for growth and scale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/14/vc-office-hours-emmeline-ventures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos