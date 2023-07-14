After Three Deaths, Employees Realize Change in Company





For Google employees, the news was a devastating change in an already disorienting year.

In May, the company’s 31-year-old senior engineer, later identified as Kevin Rawlings by police, died in an apparent suicide late at night in Google’s New York offices. Rowling’s death follows the death of another Google employee in New York, Jacob Pratt, 33, head of advertising partnerships named Jacob Pratt, who also died in February at Google’s Manhattans-Chelsea neighborhood. He died in an apparent suicide at a hotel near his office.

Many Google employees learned more about the two suicides through widespread local media attention. Far fewer knew that another colleague, a 43-year-old employee on the Colorado-based diversity, equity and inclusion team, had died of an apparent suicide the previous month. At the request of her family, and because the circumstances of her death are not widely known, this information does not release the employee’s name.

For some Google employees, the death exacerbated a profound sense of instability and anxiety that had built up over the past year within the company. This period will begin around July 2022, when the company announced a slowdown in hiring, foreshadowing a significant decline in revenue announced in October. This year saw the start of a wave of cuts in spending, the introduction of tough new performance management systems, and the biggest wave of layoffs in history. Similar steps have been taken by many companies in the tech industry over the past year, but at Google it has been deeply destabilizing, shattering the sense of exception the company has cultivated among its employees for a quarter of a century. rice field.

