Most of us don’t give much thought to how our cell phones work. That is, as long as they work.

But a bustling, beeping exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, which opened in June, teaches visitors about the earth sciences that power smartphones.

In “Cellphone: Unseen Connections,” children dance in front of a giant screen that turns into child-sized emojis and hits buttons on the display that describe touchscreen responsiveness. (Mostly due to a combination of electrical charges in our bodies and a mineral called iridium.)

“I just love electronics. I love mobile devices and PCs. I love learning about them,” says 10-year-old Nimay Karoo. He’s from Virginia. Mr. Carew realized that some of what he thought he knew about mobile phones was wrong, to his surprise. “We learned that wireless networks aren’t really wireless,” he says, still a little surprised.

“You need all these critical wires to make a wireless network work,” agrees exhibitor and editor Laura Donnelly-Smith. Explaining infrastructure, spectrum, transmitters and frequencies to people of all ages can seem overwhelming. But the secret, she says, is how someone in Chicago can call someone in Madagascar.

“Pulse of light!” she says. “Data is transmitted in pulses of light along fiber optic cables. Data travels almost at the speed of light.”

Once immersed in the exhibits, Nimay Kal quickly understood. “Light can circle the earth seven and a half times in one second!” he announces. “That’s why you don’t hear phone delays.”

Mobile phones: The invisible connection is literally rooted in the earth, says curator and cultural anthropologist Joshua Bell.

“We have 55 mineral specimens here, 65 of which make up our smartphones,” Bell said, pointing to a glass case filled with copper, potassium, quartz and tungsten. rice field.

Some of them may have been plundered from the earth by child laborers.

“We couldn’t help but talk about things like conflict minerals,” says Bell. Yet the exhibits play down the violence and suffering that accompany these extractions. Instead, through photographs and stories, he introduces visitors to two sets of miners. Bell says the key is to humanize the ends of the supply chain. It’s about attracting people, not turning them off. It should be noted that Cellphone: Unseen Connections is partly funded by T-Mobile and his Qualcomm, the company that makes cell phone parts.

“Until we live in a country that funds science, this is what we have to do,” says Bell. He said the Smithsonian Institution’s directors decided that the show’s sponsors had little say in the final presentation.

Another metaphorical lightning rod for mobile phones: invisible connections? Try the (non-working) 5G tower in the middle of the show. “We wanted to be in Gs,” says Bell. That could demystify the much-hyped technology for visitors hanging out from the National Mall, including reporters who have no idea what the “G” in 5G stands for.

“I didn’t even know that ‘G’ stood for ‘generation’,” confessed to Laura Donnelly Smith. “Most visitors don’t know. It’s important to talk about how this technology has evolved.”

He also added how it is evolving in the midst of serious environmental challenges.

“The exhibit clearly states that the most sustainable mobile phone is the one you already own,” Bell says as he walks past a silvery spiral made of antiquated mobile phones. It pointed out. This can be found in the Cell Phones: Invisible Connections section dedicated to reuse and repair. Exhibition artist Laura Donnelly-Smith reads from the text on the wall: “If all Americans averaged one extra year of mobile phone use, it would equal the emissions reductions of taking 636,000 gas-powered cars off the road.”

10-year-old visitor Nimei Karoo is already on top of this. “I’m using my dad’s old cell phone,” he says. “It’s technically not mine.”

One day Cal will have his own phone. And it probably works with him using a 10G or 30G tower?It’s hard to imagine.

