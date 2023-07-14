RTIH Shows Retail Technology Week in Numbers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





A Quadient survey found that 47% of UK consumers are beginning to lose faith in the reliability and convenience of courier services.

47% are concerned that the way packages are sent and received is unsustainable, poor service and expensive due to experiences of missed deliveries or theft. less safe areas. The need to reduce emissions. And feel like you’re being pushed into a satisfying click-and-collect alternative.

Consumers are embracing courier alternatives that can address these issues.

For example, we actively use trip chains that combine transportation to stores, libraries, and other local facilities with package pickup. With this option, Trip Chain replaces an average of 47 parcel deliveries or pickups per year.

The rapid rise of an international e-commerce rival of millions has led to a significant drop in users of Amazon’s mobile app over the past seven months.

A GWS survey of 5,200 Britons found that Amazon has lost more than 1 million mobile app users in the UK every day since the beginning of the year. About 9.3 million shoppers used the company’s app every day in January 2023, but that number has since dropped to 8.3 million.

Temu, which launched in April 2023, has seen its daily mobile users skyrocket to about 3.5 million a month later. However, after May 2023, that growth plateaued, and now the number of users of the app is about the same.

Shein continues to see impressive growth in 2023, doubling from 1 million to 2 million daily users in the last 6 months.

-1.2% UK e-commerce revenue fell -1.2% year-on-year in June, marking the 26th consecutive month of negative or flat growth, according to the IMRG Online Retail Index.

Verity, an $11 million autonomous indoor drone company, has completed an additional $11 million investment in its Series B funding round.

Qualcomm Ventures will join a group of backers including AP Moller Holding, Exor Ventures (Ferrari, Juventus FC, The Economist), the venture capital arm of Exor, as well as Fontinalis Partners, Airbus Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund and ROBO. Existing investors also joined. Global Ventures and Verve Ventures.

