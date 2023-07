UK extends Activision deadline after Microsoft’s ‘complicated’ offer

UK CMA poised to turn around to block $69 billion deal U.S. regulators less likely to block deal Microsoft and CMA have six weeks to rule on new proposal

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator on Friday split between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard after receiving a “detailed and complex” new proposal from Microsoft claiming a significant change in circumstances. has extended the deadline for the contract to August 29.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in April became the first and so far only major regulation to block the $69 billion acquisition of a Call of Duty maker, citing concerns over its competitive impact on cloud gaming. became an authority.

The US Federal Trade Commission has also objected, but a federal court ruled in Microsoft’s favor on Tuesday, inflicting a major defeat.

The company has filed an urgent motion with the Court of Appeals seeking a “pause” of the transaction, which closes late Thursday. But there are some major hurdles to this appeal.

In the UK, the CMA’s final report is usually the last word. Companies cannot offer remedies after public disclosure, and their only recourse is the Competition Court of Appeals (CAT).

But Tuesday, less than an hour after a U.S. federal court ruled that the deal could go ahead, the CMA said it could reconsider the amendment. The next day, the company said the restructured deal could ease concerns, subject to new investigations.

Both have applied to CAT to stay the ongoing appeal proceedings.

The CMA on Friday extended the deadline for a final judgment by six weeks to Aug. 29, but said it aims to reach a ruling as soon as possible, sooner than that date.

Bloomberg reports that Microsoft and Activision are considering giving up some control of their UK cloud gaming business to appease the CMA.

Microsoft declined to comment on the new proposal.

Flexibility

Microsoft President Brad Smith said he met with UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt last month and was “looking for a solution” later that day, according to people familiar with the matter.

“If the UK wants to impose regulatory requirements that go beyond EU regulations, we want to find a way to meet them,” Smith said.

Gareth Mills, a partner at law firm Charles Russell Speeches, said the CMA needs to find a solution.

“They will try to end this matter as quickly as possible,” he said. “The problem of form is that they cannot resume decisions they have already made. But that would make them do more than nominal.”

The CMA declined to say how the investigation would be conducted. Under normal circumstances, Phase 2 investigations can take up to a year.

Additional reporting by Muvija M.Editing: Jason Neely and Louise Havens

