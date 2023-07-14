Using Blue Medora with Google Cloud’s Operations Suite (Alpha)





You may need to monitor resources that are not on the list of monitored resources in Google Cloud’s operations suite. These resources include:

Platforms such as Microsoft Azure Compute and VMware vCenter Line-of-business applications such as Oracle EBS and JBoss Database engines such as Microsoft SQL Server and OracleDB

Blue Medora provides integration with Cloud Monitoring, allowing you to get metrics from parts of your infrastructure not covered by Cloud Monitoring. Blue Medora sends metrics to Cloud Monitoring where they can be visualized and analyzed like any other built-in metric.

Usage

A general approach to using Blue Medora with Cloud Monitoring involves the following steps:

A Blue Medora collector component runs on each monitored resource. This collector captures metrics from all endpoints that you choose to monitor. It also captures metadata about relationships between endpoints (e.g. “Metrics are from X database on Y VM”) to allow for sorting and filtering.

For more information on collectors, see Collectors: Requirements.

Blue Medora’s Bindplane component intercepts and aggregates data from individual collectors. Bindplane allows you to specify the metrics of interest. Metric data is pre-processed before being sent to Cloud Monitoring. For more information, see Destination: Google Stackdriver.

Bindplane sends metric data to Cloud Monitoring for ingestion.

In Blue Medora terminology, a collector takes metrics from a source and sends the metrics to a destination. Google Cloud’s operations suite is one of the available destinations.

When sending data to Google Cloud’s operations suite, Blue Medora refers to monitored resources provided by Google Cloud’s operations suite that are similar to Blue Medora’s sources.

For detailed information on the metrics collected by Blue Medora for each source, see the Sources documentation. General information about the set of endpoints Blue Medora can monitor is available on the Blue Medora Solutions page.

Bind plane source monitoring

With this alpha release, you can use Blue Medora to capture metrics from any of the Blue Medora Bindplane integrations. All metrics, except metrics from Azure Compute and Azure Storage, appear in the custom metrics namespace, custom.googleapis.com. For more information about Azure compute and storage, see Azure source monitoring.

Metrics in the custom.googleapis.com namespace are associated with the Stackdriver generic_node monitored resource. See generic_node for more information.

Monitoring Azure sources

Blue Medora uses metrics from the bluemedora.com namespace to send data from Azure Compute and Azure Storage sources to Cloud Monitoring.

bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/disk/write_ops_count bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/disk/read_ops_count bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/disk/read_bytes_count bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/disk/write_bytes_count bluemedora.com/azure/ virtual_machines/network/received_bytes_count bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/network/sent_bytes_count bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/cpu/credits_consumed bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/cpu/credits_remaining bluemedora.com/azure/virtual_machines/cpu/utilization

The monitored resource type azure_vm_instance for Microsoft Azure VM instances has been added to Google Cloud’s operations suite. The azure_vm_instance monitored resource has the following labels:

location: The Azure location of the VM subscription_id: The Azure subscription that owns the VM resource_group_name: The Azure resource group the VM belongs to vm_name: The name of the VM Note: Blue Medora refers to the monitored resource type azure_vm_instance in Azure, but the , this resource type can also be used by other metric providers.

