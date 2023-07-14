EU Innovation Fund grants €3.6 billion to 41 cleantech projects





The European Commission (EC) on Thursday awarded more than €3.6 billion (US$4.04 billion) in subsidies to 41 large-scale clean technology projects, a significant portion of which was in the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors. It is a thing.

The grant was awarded in the third call for large-scale projects of the EU Innovation Fund, which received a total of 239 applications, including 196 accepted for evaluation.

The table below details how the winners are sorted into four different categories.

Topic Number of selected projects Amount of grants awarded General decarbonization 8 €1.4 billion Industrial electrification and hydrogen 13 €1.2 billion Cleantech manufacturing 11 €800 million Medium-scale pilots 9 €250 million

The selected projects are located in 15 EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Five projects are also underway in Norway.

Industries benefiting from this financing include cement, steel, advanced biofuels, sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), wind power, solar power, green hydrogen and its derivatives. Details of each selected scheme are available on the EC website.

The EC noted that in addition to the 41 newly selected projects, other promising but less mature projects will also receive project development support from the European Investment Bank in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Funded by proceeds from the auction of allowances from the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), the Innovation Fund has already conducted two major public offerings, with 7 and 16 projects of €1.1 billion and €1.8 billion respectively. grants have been awarded. . The fourth public offering will increase the budget to €4 billion and is expected to start at the end of 2023.

(1.0 EUR = 1.121 USD)

