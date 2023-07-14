Google’s flagship Bard extension now scans images and speaks to them





Google has released what it calls the biggest extension to date for its AI assistant, Bard. It includes useful new features like pinned conversations and more flexible output selections, including a “long mode” for more detailed replies.

The ongoing war between Bard, Microsoft’s Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT is escalating on several fronts. So far, Bing is one of the only chatbots that allows you to interact via your microphone using the mobile version of Bing. Google took the opposite approach. Bard will speak to you and pronounce the words out loud. Bard can now communicate not only in English, but also in Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish, and access to his Bard chatbot is now open across Europe.

For most users, the three most useful features the new update delivers include new pinned threads, enhanced conversation mode, and image analysis. ChatGPT assigns topic headers to each new conversation (which Google calls threads). You can skip forward and backward through your conversation history to find the information you’re looking for. The bard can now do that too, allowing you to return to previous conversations. (There’s no limit to how many threads you can pin or go back, according to a Google rep.) You can pin conversations for your own benefit, or share them with friends . , that too.

Bing was also the first company to launch different conversation modes by default, including Balanced, Precise, and Creative. Google’s Bard takes a slightly different approach. Instead, you will be able to choose Simple, Long, Short, Professional, or Casual. However, this feature works only in English. One of the benefits of ChatGPT’s GPT-4 update is that it supports longer inputs and outputs, and Bard seems to be trying to match ChatGPT’s capabilities here.

Google showed off some of Bard’s image analysis capabilities at Google I/O.

youtube / google

Finally, Google is also adding the image analysis tools it announced at the Google I/O developer conference to Bard. Bard allows you to analyze the content of your images. I’m still not really sure what this means. In practice, this means you can upload images and use Bard to ask questions about them, similar to Google Image Search. However, image generation is not yet included.

Google seems to be phasing the features it announced at Google I/O, but it’s not all there yet. Bard’s predictive ability to generate and run code is not here, but it can be exported to a Google Collab test server or another 3rd party Replit.

Still, Bard is available for free, and Google seems equally committed to pushing it as mainstream as possible. You should be able to try out Bard’s new features now.

