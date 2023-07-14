Meyer Berger Secures $200 Million From EU Innovation Fund And More





Meyer Berger will add another 3.5GW of solar cell production capacity.Image: Meyer Burger

The European Commission (EC) has awarded $3.6 billion (US$4.04 billion) to 41 large-scale cleantech projects through the EU Innovation Fund, including three in the cleantech manufacturing category. A photovoltaic module project is also included.

PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger’s project HOPE (High Efficiency Onshore PV Module Production in Europe) has received $200 million from this fund. The project includes the construction of an additional 3.5GW capacity for solar cells and solar modules by Meyer Berger in Germany and possibly Spain.

According to the EC, the project will introduce a new and innovative heterojunction (HJT) technology to produce higher efficiency and longer lasting PV modules.

“We are very happy that the EU Commission wants to support our project. The EU is not only contributing to the decarbonization of the energy system and the transformation of the industry. We are investing in the resilience of our supply chains as well,” said Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Berger.

NorSun, a Norwegian solar company, has also secured $54 million to expand its current ingot and wafer capacity at rdal in Vestland by 3GW. While this would quadruple the company’s current production capacity, EC said the wafers produced by NorSun have a much lower environmental impact and resource consumption.

Norsun CEO Erik Lkke-wre commented: This will send a strong signal to NorSun and the Norwegian authorities that the EU is serious about asking Norway to actively participate in reshaping the PV value chain. ”

“Norway’s significant process industry expertise in high-purity silicon, silicon ingots and wafers will enable Norway to become the EU’s strategic upstream partner in the solar sector,” he added.

Meyer Berger signed a silicon wafer supply deal with Norwegian solar energy company Norsan last February.

Swedish photovoltaic company Midsommar has received a grant of over $32 million for a new 200MW plant producing CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide) thin film solar cells. The lightweight CIGS thin-film solar panels can be installed on roofs with low load bearing capacity, and their scalability and potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were important to the funding.

Of course, this is a seal of approval for our technology, future plans and company. Our goal is to become Europe’s largest manufacturer of thin-film solar cells with multiple plants across Europe,” said Sven Lindstram, CEO of Midsommar.

Lindstrum added that the subsidy will facilitate the establishment of new facilities, with a 50MW power plant in Italy coming soon.

A total of 239 applications were received for the Innovation Fund’s third Call for Large Projects. Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President, European Green Deal, said the EU has achieved Europe’s green transition goals, bringing energy security, security and prosperity to future generations.

“Having put a price on carbon emissions, Europe has additional financial power to enable these innovative investments,” Timmermans said.

