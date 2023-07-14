Nostalgic Toys – Ball State Daily





The 2000s was a period of rapid technological innovation. Our phones have become sleek little touchscreen computers instead of classic flip phones. Bluetooth earbuds have taken the business world by storm. USB flash drives make storing data easier than ever. But business adults weren’t the only ones experiencing this tech boom. The changing landscape of games and toy manufacturing has revolutionized the world of children. Suddenly it’s easier than ever to play video games anytime, anywhere. With a digital pet, you can stay comfortably in your pocket. Toys have become more intelligent. But not all of this amazing technology was destined to last forever. Here are 6 toys we no longer use when we were kids.

eye dog

Released: 2005 Discontinued: 2009

Created by Sega Toys, the iDog was a robotic companion to the then-popular MP3 player (Apples iPod). The dog-shaped robot could play music, interact with its owner through light and sound, and even block its movements. iDog loved to dance, or more precisely, to wiggle his ears and head from time to time. The relationship with music was the main feature of this toy. It can play and react to its own music, but it can also listen to and react to the music around it. iDog can also form its own personality based on the music it listens to, and uses multicolored LED lights on its head to show its emotions. iDog was first released in Japan, but it exploded when it was brought to America by the famous American game company Hasbro. Several more iCreature lines were produced, including iCat, iFish, iCy and iTurtle. iDog was so famous that it had its own song “Me, My Music and My iDog” by British singer Jesta.

ipod shuffle

Released: 2005 Discontinued: 2017

Apple realized the popularity of the iPod shuffle feature and chose to release a smaller, cheaper alternative to its world-changing invention, the iPod Shuffle. iPod Shuffle allowed users to load up to 240 songs onto the device. Then you’ll be able to shuffle your entire library at the flick of a switch. Their designs also incorporate Apple’s trademark sophistication and innovation. At first his iPod Shuffle wasn’t as big as a USB stick, but with each new iteration the device got smaller and thinner. This makes it very portable. The second generation of this device also introduced a built-in clip to easily attach the iPod Shuffle. The star quality was undeniable. According to Apple’s 2005 CFO Peter Oppenheimer, the iPod Shuffle captured his 58% share of the flash-based digital media player market by May 2005. The combination of portability and popularity means the iPod Shuffle has undoubtedly spawned many epic playground stories and family road trips.

Nintendo DS Lite

Released: 2006 Discontinued: 2011

The Nintendo DS Lite was a sleek new version of Nintendo’s previous handheld, the Nintendo DS (and it came in a variety of customizable colors). But the consoles themselves were just some of the most popular handhelds of the mid-2000s. New Super Mario Bros., Nintendogs and Mario Kart DS were kings of the Nintendo DS Lite. MTV even reported that New Super Mario Bros. became so popular that it earned him the title of “Choice Video Game” at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards. And, of course, Mario Kart DS was the party game that dominated excursion bus trips. The extreme portability of this console was key to its popularity. This portability made it possible to play anytime, anywhere. Combine this with a wide range of games unlike any other console, and the Nintendo DS Lite has something for everyone and has become one of the most iconic technologies of the 2000s.

Wii

Released: 2006 Discontinued: 2013

Nintendo’s Wii was a groundbreaking console that brought motion-sensing technology to home gaming. This new technology enabled Wii Sports gameplay. Motion-sensing technology has brought new and exciting sensations to virtual sports from bowling to baseball. Each Wii came with Wii Sports, so it quickly became the talk of many family game nights. But besides Wii Sports, the Wii also had many iconic titles, including Mario Kart Wii, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, the Just Dance series, and a handful of Mario Party titles. These games were popular in all sorts of environments, from esports to school dances to just hangouts with friends. Mario Kart Wii achieved stardom enough to earn the title of “Favorite Video Game” at the Nickelodeon 2010 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Pixel Chicks

Released: 2005 End of production: 2009

Pixel Chix was a brand owned by Mattel and was marketed to young girls who wanted to jump on the Tamagotchi trend. She combined her LCD screen with plastic elements she had on hand, such as molded plastic looms and uniquely shaped cases. The screen shows a pixelated girl walking around a molded plastic room as if she really lives there. Gameplay was very simple. Feed the girl, dress her up, play games with her, and even connect her two of her Pixel Chix toys so each of her Pixel Chix friends can meet and have fun with each other. According to Mattel, the purpose of the game is to: Level up her Pixel Chix friends to unlock new games, fashions, and more for her, but leave her alone for too long and she’ll completely confront you. There was also Mattel’s efforts to expand its toy line. There were, for example, Pixel Her Pets, which took advantage of the main toy line’s flip-screen gimmick to introduce the idea that pets have their own secret lives. But after the Pixel Chix was discontinued by Mattel in 2009, the Tamagotchi outlived the brand.

zoo pet

Release: 2009 End of production: 2018

Manufactured by Cepia LLC, these robotic hamsters were a hit with kids in 2009. Each Zhu Zhu Pet has its own name and personality. The toy has a unique symbol on its back that allows it to walk around when pressed. His Zhu Zhu Pet, a mess-free robot, is arguably an easier-to-care-for alternative than a living creature, especially for young children who want a pet. Small animals, including hamsters, sit in more than 6.2 million American households, according to the Pet Products Association of America. Zhu Zhu Pet’s design has cute elements such as fun colors and features that are undoubtedly popular with children and has been featured in several video games (including those for Nintendo DS and Wii) and several animated movies. was so popular that it was produced. Unfortunately, Zhu Zhu Pets was quietly discontinued in 2013, but was revived in 2016 and discontinued again in 2018.

