Front-line innovation brought the violence of the Ukrainian war to the screen





Thousands of hours of combat footage recorded during Russia’s war in Ukraine flooded the internet, exposing an increasingly online generation to the conflict’s most graphic moments.

Experts say governments and social media companies are ill-prepared to deal with the flood, often putting the onus on parents, caregivers and children themselves to survive the carnage.

WARNING: This story contains graphic depictions that may be offensive to some readers.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, violent footage of everything from airstrikes on apartment buildings to snipers picking off infrared targets has become commonplace.

One style of content, the so-called “drone drop”, is gaining considerable popularity online. The video shows the drone pilot piloting the aircraft to drop a grenade through the hatch of a Russian tank.

But as commercial drones are being repurposed for battlefield use, their built-in cameras are giving them an unprecedented perspective of combat.

This is a powerful propaganda tool as the videos garner millions of views online.

With sophisticated staging and accompanying music, the content is made to be consumed, but the visuals are often unpleasant to watch.

Some clips show Russian troops taking refuge in shallow trenches or trying to shoot down a drone when grenades land in the area. Others show wounded soldiers being stripped in the field.

A disturbing video shows a hand grenade being dropped on a Russian trench where three soldiers are taking refuge. It is unclear whether the soldiers actively participated in the fighting.

A drone hovering overhead captured and broadcast what appeared to be the moment of their gruesome death.

Into the digital rabbit hole

Raw footage of battlefields is uploaded and shared on the Internet, eventually spreading to social media sites. (Associated Press: Libcos)

Violent content, especially war-related, has been a feature of the Internet landscape since the early 2000s, and “shock sites” such as the now-defunct LiveLeak have been disgraced as facilitators of citizen journalism in the digital age. It justifies the images of violence.

Many of the shock sites were places where users shared offensive content for entertainment by seeking out the most free material to win over others.

However, before the rise of social media, these websites and their content were primarily viral.

It is now often recommended by the algorithms of social media platforms.

“In the pre-algorithmic internet, it’s not about having to look for something and just staying on a TikTok For You page,” said the Queensland University of Technology Communications Department.

“This rabbit hole concept, or the idea that an algorithm might not only provide more of the same, but also a more extreme version of the same, is now documented in considerable detail.”

Most drone drop videos are first shared by combatants on public Telegram channels.

From there, content is collected in dedicated subreddits and spread across platforms like Twitter and TikTok.

These sites have rules in place to crack down on the most extreme content, but human moderation has declined significantly as companies try to cut costs and reorient online culture. I’m here.

“The directive from [Elon] Mr Musk is far more than a free speech extremist,” said Tama Lieber, associate professor of Internet studies at Curtin University in Perth and president of the Association of Internet Researchers.

“What we’ve seen is pretty much the entire content moderation team [at Twitter] Either completely reduced or completely let go. “

According to Dr. Lieber, disturbing content is still taken down if caught by moderators, but the sheer volume of posts means these videos remain for long periods of time, racking up thousands of views and shares before being taken down. It is said that it will be accumulated.

“As that abstinence slips through more and more, I wonder if things that should have been removed weren’t removed, they weren’t removed so quickly, or the people who worked on the nuance failed to remove them. Either, “Go work there now,” he said.

Some companies have turned to algorithms to moderate on behalf of humans, especially during the pandemic, Dr. Lieber said.

“But what we’ve seen is that the algorithms aren’t as good as they planned,” he says.

Open Internet or Regulated Internet?

Dezuani said platforms have a responsibility to ensure that this type of content does not reach children and young users.

“But there’s always a trade-off between having an open internet and having a regulated internet,” he said.

Media literacy in schools can help young people deal with offensive content online, experts say. (Associated Press: Libcos)

In 2015, the Australian government launched eSafety, a globally unique regulator aimed at protecting Australians from harmful online content by requiring service providers to remove access to websites. Established Commissioner.

“The eSafety Commissioner probably has more power than similar bodies in other countries,” Dr. Lieber said.

“But they can only respond once they’ve been given attention.”

According to the eSafety Commissioner’s 2022 report, 37% of Australians between the ages of 14 and 17 say they have been exposed to cruel and violent content online.

The eSafety Commissioner can remove extreme online material, but its authority is limited to terrorism-related content and child exploitation associated with individual sites, and limits its overall effectiveness when it comes to social media. It has been.

A spokesperson for eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told ABC that the group is working directly with the industry to address harmful content through new regulatory tools.

“Tech companies have a huge responsibility and can make greater progress in enforcing their policies and better protecting young people,” they said.

“Parents and caregivers can also play an important role. We recommend setting parental controls and limiting device use in open areas of your home whenever possible.”

Media literacy in a digital society

While the majority of young people online aren’t at risk of encountering particularly graphic footage while casually scrolling through TikTok, algorithm changes, a steady stream of content, and a lack of reliable moderation can , the Internet is becoming more and more unstable.

A TikTok spokesperson said the platform takes the safety of its 8.5 million users in Australia seriously, and all content on the platform is rigorously overseen by 40,000 “dedicated trust and safety experts.” said that they should follow strict community guidelines.

“We remove videos that depict graphic death or graphic violence in the real world,” they said.

“Furthermore, some content is age-restricted for users under the age of 18. Other videos may include an ‘opt-in’ screen or warning before the video is available for viewing. I have. “

When I reached out to Twitter for comment, I got an automated reply with the company’s standard poop emoji.

Professor Dezuani said a focus on media literacy in schools is a way to better prepare individuals for what they encounter online.

“Children and young people tend to be deeply affected emotionally and psychologically by real-world violence,” he said.

“Young people are very responsive to having open conversations and thinking critically about the content they are consuming.

“A lot of the time you have to give young people permission to say no. It’s something you don’t want to see, so you have to let your friends know it’s okay to say you don’t want to see it.”

In general, school-aged Internet users are not as interested in viewing gruesome war-related content as they are in videos of schoolyard brawls or other content of equal interest.

“Young people are much more literate than we usually believe,” Dr. Lieber said.

“They are very good at avoiding things they don’t want to see.”

But with graphic content just a few clicks away and algorithms capable of turning even the tiniest bit of curiosity into an upsetting experience, the bigger question is what does this say about our broader culture? Professor Lieber argues that

“It’s not just about fighting scary things online, it’s about, ‘Do we need to address a culture that drives people to create and share scary things online?'” he said.

“There is a larger context here that will never be solved by just moderating, using tools alone, or beefing up the police.”

