Innovation and Technology Lead the Grocery Industry into the Future

44% of food retailers and 32% of suppliers believe supply chain disruptions will adversely affect their business in 2023 More than 90% of companies have increased wages and salaries for full-time employees Nearly 70% of food retailers describe private label programs as: High-quality, value-for-money alternatives, 65% value price differentiation such as his EDLP (everyday low pricing) and high-low pricing.

Food retailers and suppliers are prioritizing innovation to invest in more creative and proactive approaches for future growth, according to a new analysis by FMI The Food Industry Association.

The 74th annual report said daunting challenges such as labor force changes, inflation, supply chain hurdles, fierce competition and changing consumer buying habits continue to affect the food industry.

Specifically, food retailers and suppliers are investing in technology to recruit, train, retain and promote employees to mitigate labor issues. They prioritize competitive pricing and strategies to deliver value and maintain customer loyalty, and promote redundancy across product supply and assortment.

The good news is that the industry is signaling that supply chain disruptions will continue to decline heading into 2023. Throughout our food supply chain, we are transforming the way we invest in our people, using lessons learned over the past few years. “To future-proof our business, we will innovate and, most importantly, engage and better serve our shoppers,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI. We are adapting our operations to deliver.”

Less than half (44%) of food retailers and 32% of suppliers believe supply chain disruptions will adversely affect their business this year, and 70% of food retailers by 2022, according to the report. %, and 83% of suppliers.

To combat inflation while maintaining customer loyalty, retailers are focusing on competitive pricing of products and categories to highlight value to shoppers. A majority of retailers are introducing private label as a strong value alternative, and he said 85% of retailers are investing in new technology to improve the customer experience.

In 2022, food retailers will spend an average of $13 billion on technology investments, and food suppliers will spend almost twice as much on technology as food retailers.

The report further said retailers are leveraging peripheral sectors to attract and retain shoppers. Food retailers sell local assortments across stores (88%), increase local offerings in SKU allocations (73%), and utilize fresh produce/foodservice programs to increase consumer engagement ( 85%) that differentiates us from our competitors.

The report also highlights 10 key points, including:

Inflation drives value initiatives such as enhancing price/value messages across various marketing channels Strengthening the industry workforce with a focus on strategies to increase job recruitment and retention including the introduction of new products Strategies to increase customer engagement with a focus on product innovation Acceleration of perishables through increased efforts Increase allocations such as freshly made to-go options Strategies to address supply hurdles, such as working with trading partners for more effective strategies New initiatives Technology to support a wide range of needs from operations to customer experience Retailers are fine-tuning a range of e-commerce strategies Managing fulfillment to platform Strategically reducing costs, etc. Manage costs to improve results Drive a better in-store experience by adopting an innovative approach to store development and increasing allocation of local SKUs Set quantifiable goals and timeframes to charity Prioritize contribution, diversity and waste reduction

