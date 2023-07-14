IAS is working to measure the brand safety and suitability of Google Video partners’ inventory





Until a few weeks ago, no one was talking about YouTube’s ad network. Some ad buyers didn’t even know a product called Google Video Partners (GVP) existed.

But thanks to a recently published report by independent research firm Adalitics, the issue is now in their spotlight. It turns out that the majority of ad spend on his TrueView placements in GVP inventory occurs in low-quality, autoplay, sound-off environments. (TrueView is YouTube’s own pay-per-view ad unit.)

But according to Integral Ad Science, GVP’s existence was never a secret.

The IAS reporting dashboard contains information about the number of impressions served against your GVP inventory. The IAS has provided GVP viewability and invalid traffic measurements since 2016, but there have been no tools to measure brand safety and suitability.

Safety and suitability

This puts the IAS in an awkward position, as many advertisers feel cheated by YouTube.

“We were a little surprised that advertisers were surprised,” said Craig Ziegler, senior vice president of product management at IAS. Advertiser he is fully aware of GVP and has demanded more transparency from us and we are working on it.

Ziegler noted a new feature that IAS added to its media quality service on Friday, allowing it to measure brand safety and suitability for non-YouTube sites and apps through GVP. (Google’s other brand safety partner, his DoubleVerify, doesn’t have a similar tool yet.)

This is progress on our joint roadmap, Ziegler said. Since the beginning of our partnership with Google, we have continuously evolved our measurement capabilities to expand the types of inventory and inventory we measure.

The service, which has been in beta for the past few months, analyzes any video ad, including TrueView, which extends to the GVP network.

Google will notify the IAS if ads are served on GVP apps and sites, he said. Campaign delivery data is shared with IAS through Ads Data Hub (ADH), Google’s cloud-based ad server data repository.

From there, IAS uses natural language processing to develop content branding based on a framework created by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), which sets standard definitions for high-, medium-, and low-risk content. Evaluate safety and suitability.

However, IAS has not suggested that Google remove publishers from GVP. Ziegler said advertisers can take steps to exclude certain sites or apps from their campaigns if they don’t like what they see.

This is about transparency, Ziegler said. Marketers decide for themselves if something is wrong with their brand.

I am working

However, questions still remain about the value of GVP and how it is measured.

According to IAS, only 3.4% of TrueView impressions ran on GVP inventory, but 7% of all video placements contained GVP inventory. According to DoubleVerify, GVP represents 3% of monitored impressions.

Meanwhile, the Analytics report found that between 50% and 90% of TrueView’s skippable in-stream budget was delivered in GVP, not YouTube O&O.

These numbers are difficult to reconcile.

Ziegler said I can only comment on the data we have made public. That’s the data we’re looking at.

MRC question

But what about the ads you can see but not hear?

One of the main issues that Adalytics uncovered was that many of the TrueView ads served via GVP were muted out-stream ad formats. The IAS has evaluated his GVP for visibility, but has not yet measured audibility. It’s on the road map.

Ziegler says we’re expanding to other types of measurements, audibility being one of them.

Note, however, that none of these services have been accredited by the Media Rating Council, and it remains ambiguous what it means to provide independent third-party measurement in this context. It is important.

Google is MRC certified for the collection and transmission of first-party data to third parties through ADH, but this review does not apply to non-YouTube inventory. No third party measurement provider holds his MRC accreditation for GVP.

The MRC is aware that third party vendors are beginning to receive GVP data from Google. Ron Pinelli, senior vice president of digital research and standards, said his GVP data shared through ADH is expected to be segregated and denied as unaccredited.

We are working to confirm this, Pinelli said. We do not consider this direct, independent measurement by a third party, and it is listed as a third-party report on our site and as an independent third-party calculation and report in our certification letters.

An IAS spokesperson said there are currently no plans to obtain MRC accreditation for GVP measurement, but the company is considering its options. ”

