I tried playing The Strad – Google’s new bird and cello AI game

Similar to music games like Guitar Hero and Trombone Champ, it features Viola, Google’s new cello-playing AI bird.

Now I love playing video games. Anyone who knows me knows I’ve been glued to my Nintendo Switch in my spare time, challenged my friends to Mario Kart tournaments, and most recently sprawled on the couch on Sundays watching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. (Once you start playing that game, it’s very hard to stop – you know who you are). Sometimes I lose my internet connection and I end up spending years playing dinosaur jumping games on Google Chrome.

So when I heard about Google and David Lis’ latest music and technology collaboration, Viola the Bird, which controls a large purple bird playing the cello, obviously I had to drop everything to try this. bottom.

Viola the Bird is described by Google as the world’s first stringed bird tuoso. Using a computer mouse, he drags the viola’s mouth-held bow over his single string on the upright cello. There are his two playing modes of concert and freestyle. Concert mode prompts you to duplicate the song by matching the bow strokes with the vertical lines that indicate the playing time. Luckily, pitch is taken into consideration. Viola the Bird’s left hand, or rather, foot?! only. Above all, it’s a rhythm game.

I was surprised by the number of songs offered in concert mode. I started with Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, which was very simple. As I scrolled through, I couldn’t help but dabble in Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major. As a bored cellist, I had played that bassline many times at weddings, so it was nice to get to play the melody. But it got a lot harder in the half-quarter note section (I can hear Americans screaming 32nd notes!), because my mouse actions resembled furious tremolo skating on the desktop. You can also play the Prelude to Bach’s Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 1 (luckily his three-note slurs across the strings are taken care of – you only need to draw your bow during that) . Also Jupiter from Schubert’s Ave Her Maria or Holst’s planets.

As a string player, I had to wrap my head around how to tell the AI ​​to drag the mouse to the right first (as if it was bowing down), but the viola action reverses this. Viola moves while holding the bow. Going to the right (hilariously) makes his neck floppy, so it looks like he’s bowing upwards instead.

Done with an upbow! When I reached the end of the jubilant song, I lamented.

Confusion ensued in freestyle mode. A bird viola is brought from her concert hall and placed in front of a backdrop of waterfalls and stone ruins (where is she?!). There her cello is replaced with a cruder prehistoric instrument. Apparently it seems to be made of cardboard. It seems that the bridge has fallen to the position where the tailpiece should be. In freestyle mode, you can control the pitch this time. As you can imagine, the pitch is controlled by changing the position of the contact point on the string, rather than the left foot. This means that you use “super sul tasto” and bow to play high notes, and “sul ponticello” to play low notes.

*creeps*

Well, you shouldn’t take it too seriously. But it’s also pretty fun and addicting. Perhaps for those unfamiliar, it will be a good opportunity to discover some great repertoire pieces.

I offered this opinion to other members of the Strads editorial team who would put their skills to the test.

It’s strangely fun, but having to change directions for each note is annoying, says Emma, ​​editor of The Struds. It’s been musical so far, she continued, wanting to turn it into a phrase.

It’s a lot of fun, but it’s not really an instrument, said our managing editor Christian, who also felt limited by the technology. I didn’t know how to play sharps and flats, so it looks like it offers whole tones. Also, it seemed almost impossible to play slowly – the slower it got, the quieter it sounded.

According to Google, the technology is being used by cellist and violinist Ashok Kruda, Dave Larkin, Elizabeth Goble, Peter Wilson, Zivko Georgiev, and arrangers Charles Morlebeller and Martin Batchelor. It was developed together with They developed an experiment by training a neural network, a machine learning model that can be trained on data to understand cello and violin tunes. We then applied a neural network to create a real-time audio synthesis engine that can generate cello and violin sounds based on player input.

According to Google, Viola the Bird is a great way for anyone to learn about stringed instruments and explore their creativity through music.

I made contemporary music! Emma declared.

I agree it’s a bit of fun, but it’s no substitute for holding the actual instrument with your hands (as opposed to your feet). As Christian put it, it’s like claiming you can pass your driving test after a few games of Grand Theft Auto.

wanna try it? Try your neck on Viola the Bird here: https://artsandculture.google.com/experiment/nAEJVwNkp-FnrQ

