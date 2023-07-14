Houston Trending Innovation News – July 14, 2023





The 50 Cent-backed High School Entrepreneurship Program has completed its second year of operation, helping over 100 students in the Houston area develop small business plans.

Sponsored by Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, and Horizon International Group, G-Unity Business Labs enabled participants to build their own small business from scratch. This year’s cohort included businesses ranging from Caribbean hot dog food his truck to a financial literacy course on personal finance.

In its second year, the program encouraged innovation, taught entrepreneurial high school students business acumen, and gave them the opportunity to build their dream companies. During this 28-week entrepreneurial internship program, approximately 150 students from Madison, Worthing, Yates, Cashmere, Booker T. Washington, and Wheatley High Schools will present their passionate ideas to investors in full-scale I learned how to turn it into a product.

The after-school program consists of three phases, the first 20 weeks to familiarize you with business concepts and build connections with your peers and teacher volunteers. Her next eight weeks are spent in an incubation phase where students are divided into teams and help local entrepreneurs lead lessons and workshop ideas into concrete companies. Teams then finally compete in the Hustle Tank, where students pitch their ideas. A jury of celebrities and entrepreneurs. At the May event, 50 Cent and Mattress Mack also participated in a panel discussion. His five winning teams will be eligible to split his $500,000 into the company as seed money.

Summer Reeves, Umbridge’s vice president of design, who is in charge of managing the incubation phase, said she noticed a significant shift in the ideas generated by student groups between the two groups in the program. The first year saw more flashy technology pitches. But in the program’s second year, students sought to address problems found in everyday life, including a group that worked to develop support services to help former incarcerated people after their release, Reeves said. said Mr.

Many students had a more hands-on side this year, Reeves told Innovation Map. In fact, he had three teams focused on mental health apps. I think this is a great example of what today’s youth are really focusing on.

Reeves started out as a mentor to four teams during the incubation phase of last year’s program, teaching students how to develop business plans, build prototypes, and pitch the company to investors. Previously, after three of her teams won Hustle Tank her competition, she took over planning her phase of incubation and recruited other local entrepreneurs to act as mentors.

We give them advice on how to pitch and how to build pitches, but they also have the ability to be creative, so some students do short skits, some rap and spoken word types. Reeves says there was a lot of creativity on the part of the students.

Patrice Allen, senior manager at G-Unity Business Labs, leverages students’ individual strengths and creative thought processes to place them in teams, including: He said in his first interview that it included asking him to sell him a pen to understand. their pitching process.

That’s the question students always remember, says Allen. Sell ​​us this pen, or pick something and sell it to us. It’s the weirdest thing and they love it.

When building teams for each school, Allen worked with educators to ensure that every team had students with varying communication skills, planning skills, and financial awareness. But Allen, he felt, was most successful when his students incorporated their personal interests into product design. Hustletank’s number one team, the Caribbean Hot Dog Boys, combines one member’s hot dog-selling background with another’s Caribbean heritage to sell an unexpected combination of oxtail hot dogs. It was particularly emblematic of this mindset because we created the track.

The #1 team for Hustle Tank 2023 was the Caribbean Hot Dog Boyz. Photo courtesy @gunitybusinesslab/Instagram

After tasting the food they made, Allen says he never thought oxtail on a hot dog would be delicious, but everyone was surprised.

Horizon’s director of communications and marketing, Elizabeth Martin, who leads behind-the-scenes fundraising, said the winning students now have funding from the G-Unity Foundation to help grow their companies. He said he was working on a solid business plan to qualify. Martin also said 50 Cent will maintain relationships with these teams and act at varying levels of engagement, from silent partners to investors, depending on his student engagements.

They don’t go home with $500,000 in their back pockets, Martin explains. We are not investing in[them]we are investing in them.

The future of the program is uncertain as the Texas Education Association’s acquisition of HISD is still in transition, but Martin noted an ABC Nightline interview with 50 Cent talking about the soon-to-be-launched G-Unity Business Labs. advised to do so.

“For years I have donated my time and energy to communities in need.I started G-Unity to give back to my children in the same way. It will make life easier,” Jackson wrote on his website. “Team building and entrepreneurship are skills I learned along the way, but it is very important to acquire them early. The program does an important job of teaching children to excel in life. He looks forward to G-Unity supporting it.

