European Parliament Audits Google Ads Following Analytics Report





The European Parliament has announced that it will audit advertising on YouTube from 2020. This follows reports that YouTube misled advertisers with its third-party advertising program. Google disputed the report’s findings.

The European Parliament is auditing Google’s ads dating back to 2020, following reports that YouTube posted ads on third-party sites that violated its own standards.

A report from ad verification firm Adaritics suggests that YouTube may have misled dozens of advertisers, from Fortune 500 brands to government agencies such as the European Parliament and US federal agencies, with its YouTube TrueView skippable in-stream ad product. said there is.

Google disputes the report’s findings.

TrueView skippable in-stream ads are served on YouTube’s website and apps and on third-party websites as part of the Google Video Partner Network (GVP Network). Google’s policy stipulates that ads must appear in streams played in a video player that the user is already watching, and that the user must initiate video playback. It should also be skippable and easy to hear.

The study analyzed ads from over 1,100 brands from 2020 to 2023 and found that up to 80% of TrueView in-stream skippable ads served on GVP networks violated these policies. bottom. These TrueView ads, served on low-quality sites, have their audio turned off and auto-play inside “outstream” video slots that are often out of the user’s sight, according to Adalitics. was confirmed. Adalytics research focuses on ads marked as completed views for which advertisers are billed.

“Shortly after the publication of the report by Adalytics you mentioned, the relevant EP service has been investigating how the content promoted by the European Parliament may have been affected,” said a European Parliament spokeswoman. said in an emailed statement. “This evaluation process is still ongoing.”

The representative said the European Parliament had “significantly restricted” YouTube’s investment in the GVP network since October and will stop spending on the GVP network altogether in 2023.

“For the period from 2020 to 2022, the EP service will still collect relevant data to properly assess the situation, as well as audit official parliamentary accounts to assess possible misplacement by Google. I do,” the statement continued. The European Parliament determined from an initial assessment that the use of the GVP network was “remaining,” the representative said.

A Google spokesperson pointed to Insider in a blog post published on July 13 by Marvin Renaud, Google’s director of global video solutions, in response to a report by Adalytics. In a post updating his June initial response, Renault said researchers used a “flawed methodology” that “seriously misleads advertisers, advertising agencies and the public at large.” rice field. Adalytics said it supports the report and its findings.

The European Parliament is under pressure to stop all Google advertising. Earlier this month, the coalition of 24 member states wrote to chairman Roberta Mezzola saying that if Google had reason to believe it had misled Congress with its ad buys, it should seek compensation.

TrueView ads were found on Russian websites like Pravda.ru, which has been identified as publishing disinformation about Russia, and other ads were “sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department,” according to Adalitics’ report. It is said that it was distributed on the website or app of a publisher that may have received it.

“While we do not know exactly how much Congress has spent on these websites, actively funding dictators, despicable corporations and terrorists is in no way acceptable,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. a copy of which was obtained by an insider. . “This greatly undermines the credibility of this home and all the values ​​it represents.”

A Google spokesperson said that following an investigation, Pravda.ru was no longer monetized from its network. The spokesperson added that the company’s publisher policy strictly prohibits content that incites violence, promotes contempt or hatred for groups of people, or denies the existence of tragic events. rice field. The spokesperson said Google also stopped monetizing Russian state media and serving ads from domestic or Russian-based advertisers shortly after the war began in Ukraine. .

Adweek reports that other advertisers and their agencies are looking to limit their exposure to the GVP network following the Adalytics report. Some ad buyers told The Wall Street Journal that Google should issue refunds for invalid ad placements.

“So far, Google’s response has been below average, and without detailed feedback or evidence to refute its claims, Adalytics’ report are trying to ignore the findings of the investigation as inadequate.” Ebiquity has received an advance copy of the Analytics study.

