Mutiny Releases “Standards Ready” Lightning Wallet Bypassing Apple And Google App Stores





Mutiny Wallet, a web-powered self-custody Lightning wallet, has reached public beta, allowing users to manage their funds without relying on Apple or Google app store downloads.

Stringent requirements for app stores mean many bitcoin wallets will be stripped of features like tipping users and paying for digital content, Mutiny said in a blog post yesterday, allowing access to web browsers. Claimed to make Bitcoin more accessible to 5 billion internet users worldwide.

Nostr-based decentralized Twitter alternative app Damus is one such example, with Apple warning last month that it will remove the app from its store unless it ditches its Lightning chip functionality. Apple also rejected the latest version of its Lightning-enabled bitcoin wallet app Zeus, which facilitates the sending of cryptocurrencies but was not submitted by a compatible exchange or recognized financial institution.

Mutiny Wallet said it leverages Jack Dorseys Block’s Lightning Development Kit project. This project gives developers customizable control over every aspect of the Lightning Stack, including the ability to compile for the web.

To simplify liquidity management for its users, the wallet company also partnered with Lightning Infrastructure Project Voltage to allow users to receive payments without worrying about opening channels or managing liquidity. This means users can receive their first Lightning payment within seconds of launching your application.

The Lightning Network operates as a network of two-way payment channels on the Bitcoin blockchain, designed to enable fast and cost-effective micropayments. It provides a solution to the slow transaction speeds and high fees associated with Bitcoin’s mainnet, allowing users to make transactions directly on the main blockchain without immediate settlement.

Integrated balance

Mutiny said balance unification is the ultimate goal of the wallet, abstracting the distinction between a user’s on-chain bitcoin balance and their Lightning Network balance, but for now the wallet is locked to the Lightning channel. still separate funds available for on-chain spending. The team made this trade-off to give users more control over their funds, but notes that once splicing becomes more widely available, it will help solve the complexities of consolidated balances. bottom.

Splicing technology allows users to add or remove funds from a single channel, eliminating the need for multiple channels per user. Bitcoin self-custody Lightning wallet Phoenix launched its 3rd generation wallet with splicing technology earlier this week.

Mutiny Wallet uses seed phrases to protect on-chain funds and provides encrypted remote storage for restoring a user’s Lightning-related data in case of browser storage clearing or device migration. In the future, Mutiny will allow the same wallet to be used on multiple devices simultaneously, but for now, use one device. Otherwise bad things will happen.

Nostr Connections for Social Chips

The Nostrs open protocol enables decentralized and censorship-resistant social media. Mutiny Wallet also incorporates his Nostr Wallet Connect, allowing users to request payments directly from their wallet, facilitating social his tipping to nostr clients such as Damus and Amethyst, subscriptions and more. further decentralized payment integration. Payments currently require manual approval, but Mutiny Wallet plans to introduce automatic payments in the future.

Mutiny Wallet acknowledged that you may still encounter some bugs and limitations during the beta phase and urged caution when loading large amounts of funds into the wallet during this early phase. However, the Mutiny Wallet team welcomes feedback from the community, rooting out remaining bugs and adding new features with the aim of creating a standards-ready wallet that will appeal to both Bitcoin enthusiasts and newbies alike. He said he would do his best to release it as soon as possible.

In April, Mutiny Wallet announced it had raised $300,000 in a pre-seed funding round.

