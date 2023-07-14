AI-powered brain surgery becomes a reality in Hong Kong with the launch of a national research center





A Hong Kong-based research center under China’s national research institute, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is working to develop a robotic system for brain surgery in the near future, despite challenges from lack of manpower and lack of artificial intelligence (AI) chips. are planning to launch .

The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), founded in 2019, says it has successfully completed three cadaveric clinical trials using a MicroNeuro robot capable of performing deep brain surgery “in a minimally invasive manner.” said Liu Hongbin, managing director of the center. Post Thursday’s interview.

The main current approach requires surgeons to operate with stiff instruments and open large windows in the patient’s scalp, which damages much of the healthy brain tissue, Liu said.

“Brain surgery is the most technical operation because it is a very dangerous operation,” Liu said. “Surgeons really hope to use AI and technological innovation to make this type of surgery much less invasive than it is today.”

MicroNeuro is a robotic system for brain surgery by the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Xinmei Shen alt=MicroNeuro, a robotic system for brain surgery at the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Xingmei Shen>

CAIR’s robotic system enables surgeons to use small, flexible instruments and navigation systems powered by AI and augmented reality to reduce brain tissue damage by at least 50 percent, he added.

In a trial conducted in collaboration with the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong, the robot performed an endoscopic third ventricular fistula and a pineal biopsy, both of which are used to treat tumors in the central brain. It has been shown that a minimally invasive brain surgery called can be performed.

CAIR is currently working on fine-tuning the robotic system to comply with regulations, and hopes to begin clinical trials within the next year after receiving approval from the city’s hospital authorities, Liu said.

CAIR, funded by Beijing’s state-run CAS and Hong Kong’s InnoHK initiative, was established as part of the central government’s plan to develop the southern semi-autonomous city into an innovation and technology hub, Liu said. .

Liu said the center benefits from Hong Kong’s universities, which produce many “highly talented young researchers.” But the city lacks experienced engineers who understand how to design electronics and write professional software, so CAIR is considering redeploying mainland engineers to Hong Kong. he added.

According to Liu, after the US tightened chip export controls on cutting-edge chips used to train AI models, CAIR will not be able to “completely rely on Nvidia’s AI servers.” It also faces challenges in terms of its ability to The center is now working with Huawei to try to mitigate risk by checking whether the Chinese tech giant’s AI computing servers can be used for CAIR’s research. But Huawei’s products are “relatively new” compared to Nvidia’s, he said.

“I think we will face some challenges when trying to compete with international players in this space in the near future,” Liu said. “But in the long run, I think the Chinese companies will eventually catch up.”

