Courses, certification paths, prices and more





Technology is an ever-evolving field and there are more and more jobs available. You can also earn a university degree in a related field or a Google Career Certificate. These certificates provide the skills you need to land jobs in several high-demand areas, including data analysis, IT support, and project management. These certificates are accessible online on any device, including the best Chromebooks, and have no prerequisites for enrollment, such as a college degree or related experience. This article details the Google Career Certificate program, associated costs, and frequently asked questions prospective students may have.

What is a Google Career Certificate?

The Google Career Certificate program provides Google’s professional certification for in-demand jobs through online courses only. The program was launched in 2018 as part of the Grow With Google initiative and has grown in size and offerings. Each certificate allows users to study at their own pace and is accessible through a third-party online learning platform called Coursera.

These certificates help users learn through a combination of hands-on projects, assignments and assessments and are aimed at beginners in their respective fields. Google claims that most learners can get their certification in 3-6 months if they invest about 10 hours a week. Google also claims that 75% of certificate holders report that the certificate helped them get a new job with an average salary of $76,000.

What certificates are available?

There are six high-growth sector certificates that can be earned through this program. these are:

Cybersecurity: A certificate for those who want to monitor threats and vulnerabilities to their digital information and systems. Learners gain knowledge about common risks, threats and vulnerabilities and how to identify and mitigate them. Common positions for certified individuals include Cybersecurity Analyst, Security Analyst, SOC Analyst, Information Security Assistant, IT Security Analyst, and Cyber ​​Defense Analyst.

Data Analysis: This certificate is intended for those who want to learn the fundamentals of collecting, organizing, and drawing conclusions from sets of data. This certificate gives you experience with R, SQL, Python, Tableau, and other data visualization software. Holders of this certificate are eligible for positions such as Data Analyst, Junior Data Analyst, Associate Data Analyst, Operations Analyst, and Business Systems Analyst.

Digital Marketing and E-Commerce: This certification helps participants learn digital marketing tools and how they can be used to grow customers and online sales. Participants receive online training in managing and retaining customers and creating digital campaigns to sell their products online. Positions associated with this certificate are Marketing Coordinator, Ecommerce Associate, Paid Search Specialist, Email Marketing Specialist, Media Planner, and Digital Marketing Specialist.

IT Support: Learners interested in maintaining networks and devices and supporting the users of those systems will gain job-ready skills with this certificate. Coursework includes lessons on troubleshooting, customer support, system administration, Python, and more. Graduates of this program hold positions such as IT Support II, System Administrator, Site Reliability Engineer, Senior IT Support Technician, and Advanced IT Technician.

Project Management: The Google Project Management Certification helps learners take responsibility for ensuring projects are executed on time and on budget, and for managing all stakeholders. Certification courses include information on traditional and agile methods of managing projects and how to effectively manage projects. Common titles for those who hold this certificate are Project Manager, Project Coordinator, Project Assistant, Program Manager, Scrum Master, Project Analyst, and Technical Project Manager.

UX Design: The UX Design certification teaches participants how to make a product’s user experience usable and aesthetically pleasing. This coursework teaches users new skills in user ideation, focus testing, prototyping, wireframing, and other user experience design fundamentals. Certified graduates find job titles such as UX Designer, UI Designer, Interaction Designer, Visual Designer, and Product Designer.

Some of these certificates offer entry-level certificates for those without relevant experience seeking entry-level roles, while others offer advanced certificates for those with some work experience. there is. Google offers advanced certifications in advanced data analytics, business intelligence, and IT automation using Python. We also have professional certificates from Google partners. For example, a data analytics certificate specializing in finance and the public sector, his IT support certificate specializing in healthcare, and a project management certificate on construction and sustainability.

How much does the certificate cost?

These certificates are not free, but they are more affordable than a four-year degree. All certificates are managed through the Coursera platform, so the only cost is access to the Coursera platform. After a 7-day free trial, access costs $49/month. So, if you complete your certification within 6 months, you will pay $294 + tax. When you access a course on our Platform, Coursera[財政援助が利用可能]We also offer a financial aid program at the click of a button.

Will a certificate help me find a job?

While Google cannot guarantee that all graduates will find employment, 75% claim to have a positive employment outcome. Google offers benefits to job seekers who hold certification through our Career Circle platform. The platform offers free one-on-one coaching on job search skills such as interviews and resumes, and a job board with posts from companies in the Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium. Companies in the consortium include Deloitte, Infosys, Snap Inc., Target, and Verizon, looking to put recent graduates into entry-level jobs.

Get certified by Google

Google Career Certificates are a great way for people who don’t want to pay for a four-year degree to gain the skills they need to land a job in a growing tech field. These certificates are relatively affordable and can be completed online at your own pace. To learn more, check out our great Android education apps.

