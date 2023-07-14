Tech
Commissioner Goldsmith Romero Announces Co-Chairs and Members of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Subcommittee
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) sponsor Christy Goldsmith Romero, Washington, D.C. Commissioner, today announced the co-chairs and members of the TAC’s three subcommittees, He said: -Composed of TAC subcommittee chairs and members, including prominent technical experts in artificial intelligence, digital assets, blockchain, cloud technology, electronic commerce, and cybersecurity, and co-chairs and members of each subcommittee is an existing member of his TAC.
Carroll House and Dan Ory will co-chair the Subcommittee on Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology. Tim Gallagher and Dan Guido co-chair the Cybersecurity Subcommittee. Nicole Turner Lee and Todd Smith will co-chair the Subcommittee on Emerging and Evolving Technologies.
Commissioner Goldsmith Romero emphasized that financial markets are at the apex of technological innovation that presents complex challenges and opportunities. Through detailed reports and recommendations that reflect the broad and diverse views of the subcommittee members, the Commission will provide the necessary resources to manage emerging risks, protect customers and markets, and keep abreast of technology in the market. You can benefit from expert advice from different perspectives. Majesty. We encourage existing her TAC members to help create an environment of trust, recognizing that sharing expertise and diverse perspectives leads to better and more lasting advice. deliberately selected subcommittee members and co-chairs from
The TAC members (including subcommittee members) include a broad and diverse mix of market participants, financial technology providers, market infrastructure companies, other sectors of the financial markets industry, academia, public interest groups, think tanks and regulatory bodies. Includes representatives. Full members of each TAC working group are:
Appointment of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology Subcommittee (Digital Assets) Members:
digital asset member
Hard
title
Carroll House (Co-Chair)
Teranet Ventures Inc.
Executive in Residence
Dan Orley (Co-Chair)
Cornell Law School Professor
Nikos Andrico Janopoulos
metric
Founder and CEO
Christian Catalini
light spark
Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer
Jonah Crane
claros group
Partner
Sunil Coutinho
CME Group
chief information officer
Cantrell Dumas
better market
Director, Derivatives Policy
Michael Greenwald
Amazon Web Services
Global Lead of Digital Assets
Dan Guido
trace of a bit
co-founder and CEO
Jill Gunter
espresso system
Chief Strategy Officer
stanley button
S&P Global Commodities Insights
chief technology officer
Ben Milne
Bralet
Founder and CEO
John Palmer
CBOE Global Market Co., Ltd.
representative
Ali Redboard
TRM lab
Director of Legal and Government Affairs
Michael Sharoff
fire block
CEO
Emin Gun Syler
Eva Lab
Founder and CEO
Justin Slaughter
paradigm
policy director
Corey then
circle
Vice President of Global Policy
Adam Zalazinski
inca digital
CEO
Jeffrey Chan
Assistant Professor, University of Michigan Law School
Cyber Security Working Group (Cyber) Member Appointments:
cyber member
Hard
title
Timothy Gallagher (Co-Chair)
Nardello & Company
Managing Director, Digital Investigation and Cyber Defense, Chief Security Officer
Dan Guido (Co-Chair)
trace of a bit
co-founder and CEO
Hillary Allen
Professor of Law and Associate Dean of Scholarships, American University Washington College of Law
Todd Conklin
U.S. Treasury Department
Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection, Department of the Treasury (OCCIP)
Sunil Coutinho
CME Group
chief information officer
Michael Greenwald
Amazon Web Services
Global Lead of Digital Assets
Carroll House
Teranet Ventures Inc.
Executive in Residence
Jennifer Ilkew
ICE Futures US
president
Justin Slaughter
paradigm
policy director
Adam Zalazinski
inca digital
CEO
Emerging and Evolving Technologies Working Group (Emerging Technologies) Member Appointments:
emerging technology member
Hard
title
Nicole Turner Lee (Co-Chair)
the brookings institute
Senior Fellow, Governance Research Director, Technology Innovation Center
Todd Smith (Co-Chair)
National Futures Association
Director of Converged Data Science and Analytics
Dan Orley
Cornell Law School Professor
Cantrell Dumas
better market
Director, Derivatives Policy
Michael Greenwald
Amazon Web Services
Global Lead of Digital Assets
Dan Guido
trace of a bit
co-founder and CEO
Carroll House
Teranet Ventures Inc.
Executive in Residence
Ben Milne
Bralet
Founder and CEO
Michael Panfil
Environmental Defense Fund
Senior Director, Chief Advisor, Climate Risk and Clean Power
Francesca Rossi
IBM
IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader
Joe Saluzzi
themis trading
partner and co-founder
Steve Sapin
Agricultural Trade Policy Research Institute
Senior Policy Analyst
Corey then
circle
Vice President of Global Policy
TAC assists the Commission in identifying and understanding the impact and impact of technological innovation on financial services and markets. The TAC may notify the Commission that it is considering technology-related issues in support of its mission to ensure the integrity of derivatives and commodities markets and to achieve other public interest objectives. The TAC may also provide advice on technology investments that may assist the Commission in fulfilling its oversight and enforcement responsibilities.
There are five active advisory committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on various regulatory and market issues affecting the health and competitiveness of the U.S. market. These committees facilitate communication between the committee and market participants, other regulators and academics. The views, opinions and information expressed by the Advisory Boards are those of their respective Advisory Boards only and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Boards, their staff or the U.S. Government.
Sources
2/ https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8752-23
