Commissioner Goldsmith Romero Announces Co-Chairs and Members of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Subcommittee





Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) sponsor Christy Goldsmith Romero, Washington, D.C. Commissioner, today announced the co-chairs and members of the TAC’s three subcommittees, He said: -Composed of TAC subcommittee chairs and members, including prominent technical experts in artificial intelligence, digital assets, blockchain, cloud technology, electronic commerce, and cybersecurity, and co-chairs and members of each subcommittee is an existing member of his TAC.

Carroll House and Dan Ory will co-chair the Subcommittee on Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology. Tim Gallagher and Dan Guido co-chair the Cybersecurity Subcommittee. Nicole Turner Lee and Todd Smith will co-chair the Subcommittee on Emerging and Evolving Technologies.

Commissioner Goldsmith Romero emphasized that financial markets are at the apex of technological innovation that presents complex challenges and opportunities. Through detailed reports and recommendations that reflect the broad and diverse views of the subcommittee members, the Commission will provide the necessary resources to manage emerging risks, protect customers and markets, and keep abreast of technology in the market. You can benefit from expert advice from different perspectives. Majesty. We encourage existing her TAC members to help create an environment of trust, recognizing that sharing expertise and diverse perspectives leads to better and more lasting advice. deliberately selected subcommittee members and co-chairs from

The TAC members (including subcommittee members) include a broad and diverse mix of market participants, financial technology providers, market infrastructure companies, other sectors of the financial markets industry, academia, public interest groups, think tanks and regulatory bodies. Includes representatives. Full members of each TAC working group are:

Appointment of Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology Subcommittee (Digital Assets) Members:

digital asset member

Hard

title

Carroll House (Co-Chair)

Teranet Ventures Inc.

Executive in Residence

Dan Orley (Co-Chair)

Cornell Law School Professor

Nikos Andrico Janopoulos

metric

Founder and CEO

Christian Catalini

light spark

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Jonah Crane

claros group

Partner

Sunil Coutinho

CME Group

chief information officer

Cantrell Dumas

better market

Director, Derivatives Policy

Michael Greenwald

Amazon Web Services

Global Lead of Digital Assets

Dan Guido

trace of a bit

co-founder and CEO

Jill Gunter

espresso system

Chief Strategy Officer

stanley button

S&P Global Commodities Insights

chief technology officer

Ben Milne

Bralet

Founder and CEO

John Palmer

CBOE Global Market Co., Ltd.

representative

Ali Redboard

TRM lab

Director of Legal and Government Affairs

Michael Sharoff

fire block

CEO

Emin Gun Syler

Eva Lab

Founder and CEO

Justin Slaughter

paradigm

policy director

Corey then

circle

Vice President of Global Policy

Adam Zalazinski

inca digital

CEO

Jeffrey Chan

Assistant Professor, University of Michigan Law School

Cyber ​​Security Working Group (Cyber) Member Appointments:

cyber member

Hard

title

Timothy Gallagher (Co-Chair)

Nardello & Company

Managing Director, Digital Investigation and Cyber ​​Defense, Chief Security Officer

Dan Guido (Co-Chair)

trace of a bit

co-founder and CEO

Hillary Allen

Professor of Law and Associate Dean of Scholarships, American University Washington College of Law

Todd Conklin

U.S. Treasury Department

Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection, Department of the Treasury (OCCIP)

Sunil Coutinho

CME Group

chief information officer

Michael Greenwald

Amazon Web Services

Global Lead of Digital Assets

Carroll House

Teranet Ventures Inc.

Executive in Residence

Jennifer Ilkew

ICE Futures US

president

Justin Slaughter

paradigm

policy director

Adam Zalazinski

inca digital

CEO

Emerging and Evolving Technologies Working Group (Emerging Technologies) Member Appointments:

emerging technology member

Hard

title

Nicole Turner Lee (Co-Chair)

the brookings institute

Senior Fellow, Governance Research Director, Technology Innovation Center

Todd Smith (Co-Chair)

National Futures Association

Director of Converged Data Science and Analytics

Dan Orley

Cornell Law School Professor

Cantrell Dumas

better market

Director, Derivatives Policy

Michael Greenwald

Amazon Web Services

Global Lead of Digital Assets

Dan Guido

trace of a bit

co-founder and CEO

Carroll House

Teranet Ventures Inc.

Executive in Residence

Ben Milne

Bralet

Founder and CEO

Michael Panfil

Environmental Defense Fund

Senior Director, Chief Advisor, Climate Risk and Clean Power

Francesca Rossi

IBM

IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader

Joe Saluzzi

themis trading

partner and co-founder

Steve Sapin

Agricultural Trade Policy Research Institute

Senior Policy Analyst

Corey then

circle

Vice President of Global Policy

TAC assists the Commission in identifying and understanding the impact and impact of technological innovation on financial services and markets. The TAC may notify the Commission that it is considering technology-related issues in support of its mission to ensure the integrity of derivatives and commodities markets and to achieve other public interest objectives. The TAC may also provide advice on technology investments that may assist the Commission in fulfilling its oversight and enforcement responsibilities.

There are five active advisory committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on various regulatory and market issues affecting the health and competitiveness of the U.S. market. These committees facilitate communication between the committee and market participants, other regulators and academics. The views, opinions and information expressed by the Advisory Boards are those of their respective Advisory Boards only and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Boards, their staff or the U.S. Government.

