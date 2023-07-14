I Asked Google Bard Could XRP Hit $1 After Ripple Wins SEC Lawsuit





Since the launch of ChatGPT, interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded, leading to the emergence of other chatbots, including Google Bard, to study trends in the cryptocurrency market, especially in light of recent court rulings. It has been demonstrated to be useful for

Indeed, a long-standing legal dispute between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple has largely settled in favor of the blockchain company, with Finbold citing XRP, the token at the center of the lawsuit. Byrd asked if it is possible to reach As a result, the price level he will be $1.

Factors Affecting XRP Price

Coincidentally, the AI ​​tool has also been able to determine the impact on the price of XRP, which is a possible scenario in the aftermath of the incident, including the overall state of the cryptocurrency market, the regulatory environment, and the overall state of the cryptocurrency market. Having said that there are many factors that can give. Adoption of XRP by businesses and consumers.

The SEC lawsuit has had a significant impact on the price of XRP. The case was resolved in Ripple’s favor, so a short-term bailout rally is likely. However, the long-term price of XRP will depend on the other factors mentioned above.

In addition, Bard listed some of the post-SEC XRP price predictions from several popular platforms, including IT education site Techopedia, Outlook India magazine, and AI and big data publication Analytics Insight.

XRP Price Prediction After SEC Lawsuit.Source: Google Bard XRP Price Analysis

Meanwhile, the price of XRP is currently at $0.8, showing a 68.27% gain on the day, on top of a 70.84% ​​gain over the previous week and a 56.50% gain last week, according to the latest data obtained by July 14. of Finbold.

XRP 7-day price chart.Source: Finbold

In fact, the sudden rise of XRP to $0.8 (and briefly above) after holding price levels below $0.5 for most of the year has seen the cryptocurrency It is close to the coveted $1 price mark, but time will tell if it hits that price level. The bullish momentum remains.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investments are speculative. When you invest, your capital is at risk.

